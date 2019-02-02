1. Tennessee (19-1) at Texas A&M. Next: vs. Missouri, Tuesday.
2. Duke (19-2) beat St. John’s 91-61. Next: vs. Boston College, Tuesday.
3. Virginia (20-1) beat Miami 56-46. Next: vs. No. 2 Duke.
4. Gonzaga (20-2) vs. San Diego. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.
5. Michigan (20-2) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Tuesday.
6. Michigan State (18-3) vs. Indiana. Next: at Illinois, Tuesday.
7. Kentucky (17-3) at Florida. Next: vs. South Carolina, Tuesday.
8. Nevada (20-1) vs. Boise State. Next: at Colorado State, Wednesday.
9. North Carolina (17-4) beat No. 15 Louisville 79-69. Next: vs. No. 23 N.C. State, Tuesday.
10. Marquette (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Tuesday.
11. Kansas (16-5) vs. No. 16 Texas Tech. Next: at Kansas State, Tuesday.
12. Virginia Tech (18-3) beat No. 23 N.C. State 47-24. Next: vs. No. 15 Louisville, Monday.
13. Houston (21-1) did not play. Next: at UCF, Thursday.
14. Villanova (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Sunday.
15. Louisville (16-6) lost to No. 9 North Carolina 79-69. Next: at No. 12 Virginia Tech, Monday.
16. Texas Tech (17-4) at No. 11 Kansas. Next: vs. West Virginia, Monday.
17. Purdue (15-6) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.
18. Buffalo (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Central Michigan.
19. LSU (17-3) vs. Arkansas. Next: at No. 22 Mississippi State, Wednesday.
20. Iowa State (17-5) beat Texas 65-60. Next: at Oklahoma, Monday.
21. Maryland (17-6) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Wednesday.
22. Mississippi State (15-5) at Mississippi. Next: vs. No. 19 LSU, Wednesday.
23. N.C. State (16-6) lost to No. 12 Virginia Tech 47-24. Next: at No. 9 North Carolina, Tuesday.
24. Wisconsin (16-6) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Wednesday.
25. Florida State (16-5) beat Georgia Tech 59-49. Next: at Syracuse, Tuesday.
