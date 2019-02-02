Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

February 2, 2019 4:11 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday

1. Tennessee (19-1) at Texas A&M. Next: vs. Missouri, Tuesday.

2. Duke (19-2) beat St. John’s 91-61. Next: vs. Boston College, Tuesday.

3. Virginia (20-1) beat Miami 56-46. Next: vs. No. 2 Duke.

4. Gonzaga (20-2) vs. San Diego. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Michigan (20-2) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Tuesday.

6. Michigan State (18-3) vs. Indiana. Next: at Illinois, Tuesday.

7. Kentucky (17-3) at Florida. Next: vs. South Carolina, Tuesday.

8. Nevada (20-1) vs. Boise State. Next: at Colorado State, Wednesday.

9. North Carolina (17-4) beat No. 15 Louisville 79-69. Next: vs. No. 23 N.C. State, Tuesday.

10. Marquette (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Tuesday.

11. Kansas (16-5) vs. No. 16 Texas Tech. Next: at Kansas State, Tuesday.

12. Virginia Tech (18-3) beat No. 23 N.C. State 47-24. Next: vs. No. 15 Louisville, Monday.

13. Houston (21-1) did not play. Next: at UCF, Thursday.

14. Villanova (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Sunday.

15. Louisville (16-6) lost to No. 9 North Carolina 79-69. Next: at No. 12 Virginia Tech, Monday.

16. Texas Tech (17-4) at No. 11 Kansas. Next: vs. West Virginia, Monday.

17. Purdue (15-6) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.

18. Buffalo (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Central Michigan.

19. LSU (17-3) vs. Arkansas. Next: at No. 22 Mississippi State, Wednesday.

20. Iowa State (17-5) beat Texas 65-60. Next: at Oklahoma, Monday.

21. Maryland (17-6) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Wednesday.

22. Mississippi State (15-5) at Mississippi. Next: vs. No. 19 LSU, Wednesday.

23. N.C. State (16-6) lost to No. 12 Virginia Tech 47-24. Next: at No. 9 North Carolina, Tuesday.

24. Wisconsin (16-6) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Wednesday.

25. Florida State (16-5) beat Georgia Tech 59-49. Next: at Syracuse, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|8 6th Global Conference on Education,...
2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.