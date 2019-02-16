Listen Live Sports

...

Top 25 Fared

February 16, 2019
 
Saturday

1. Tennessee (23-1) at No. 5 Kentucky. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

2. Duke (22-2) vs. N.C. State. Next: vs. No. 8 North Carolina, Wednesday.

3. Gonzaga (24-2) at San Diego. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.

4. Virginia (22-2) beat Notre Dame 60-54 Next: at No. 22 Virginia Tech, Monday.

5. Kentucky (20-4) vs. No. 1 Tennessee. Next: at Missouri, Tuesday.

6. Michigan (23-3) beat No. 24 Maryland 65-52. Next: at Minnesota, Thursday.

7. Nevada (23-1) at Wyoming. Next: at San Diego State, Wednesday.

8. North Carolina (20-5) beat Wake Forest 95-57. Next: at No. 2 Duke, Wednesday.

9. Houston (24-1) did not play. Next: at Tulane, Sunday.

10. Marquette (21-4) did not play. Next: vs. Butler, Wednesday.

11. Michigan State (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

12. Purdue (18-7) beat Penn State 76-64. Next: at Indiana, Tuesday.

13. Villanova (20-5) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday.

14. Kansas (20-6) beat West Virginia 78-53. Next: at No. 15 Texas Tech, Saturday.

15. Texas Tech (21-5) beat Baylor 86-61. Next: vs. No. 14 Kansas, Saturday.

16. Louisville (18-8) beat Clemson 56-55. Next: at Syracuse, Wednesday.

17. Florida State (20-5) beat Georgia Tech 69-47. Next: at Clemson, Tuesday.

18. Kansas State (19-6) lost to No. 23 Iowa State 78-64. Next: at West Virginia, Monday.

19. LSU (20-4) at Georgia. Next: vs. Florida, Wednesday.

20. Wisconsin (17-8) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Monday.

21. Iowa (19-5) at Rutgers. Next: vs. No. 24 Maryland, Tuesday.

22. Virginia Tech (19-5) at Pittsburgh. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday.

23. Iowa State (19-6) beat No. 18 Kansas State 78-64. Next: vs. Baylor, Tuesday.

24. Maryland (19-7) lost to No. 6 Michigan 65-52. Next: at No. 21 Iowa, Tuesday.

25. Buffalo (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio, Tuesday.

