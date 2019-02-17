1. Tennessee (23-2) lost to No. 5 Kentucky 86-69. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Tuesday.
2. Duke (23-2) beat N.C. State 94-78. Next: vs. No. 8 North Carolina, Wednesday.
3. Gonzaga (25-2) beat San Diego 79-67. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.
4. Virginia (22-2) beat Notre Dame 60-54 Next: at No. 22 Virginia Tech, Monday.
5. Kentucky (21-4) beat No. 1 Tennessee 86-69. Next: at Missouri, Tuesday.
6. Michigan (23-3) beat No. 24 Maryland 65-52. Next: at Minnesota, Thursday.
7. Nevada (24-1) beat Wyoming 82-49. Next: at San Diego State, Wednesday.
8. North Carolina (20-5) beat Wake Forest 95-57. Next: at No. 2 Duke, Wednesday.
9. Houston (24-1) did not play. Next: at Tulane, Sunday.
10. Marquette (21-4) did not play. Next: vs. Butler, Wednesday.
11. Michigan State (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.
12. Purdue (18-7) beat Penn State 76-64. Next: at Indiana, Tuesday.
13. Villanova (20-5) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday.
14. Kansas (20-6) beat West Virginia 78-53. Next: at No. 15 Texas Tech, Saturday.
15. Texas Tech (21-5) beat Baylor 86-61. Next: vs. No. 14 Kansas, Saturday.
16. Louisville (18-8) beat Clemson 56-55. Next: at Syracuse, Wednesday.
17. Florida State (20-5) beat Georgia Tech 69-47. Next: at Clemson, Tuesday.
18. Kansas State (19-6) lost to No. 23 Iowa State 78-64. Next: at West Virginia, Monday.
19. LSU (21-4) beat Georgia 83-79. Next: vs. Florida, Wednesday.
20. Wisconsin (17-8) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Monday.
21. Iowa (20-5) beat Rutgers 71-69. Next: vs. No. 24 Maryland, Tuesday.
22. Virginia Tech (20-5) beat Pittsburgh 70-64. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday.
23. Iowa State (19-6) beat No. 18 Kansas State 78-64. Next: vs. Baylor, Tuesday.
24. Maryland (19-7) lost to No. 6 Michigan 65-52. Next: at No. 21 Iowa, Tuesday.
25. Buffalo (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio, Tuesday.
