Saturday

1. Duke (24-3) beat Syracuse 75-65. Next: at No. 20 Virginia Tech, Tuesday.

2. Gonzaga (26-2) vs. BYU. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.

3. Virginia (24-2) beat No. 18 Louisville 64-52. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

4. Kentucky (23-4) beat Auburn 80-53. Next: vs. Arkansas, Tuesday.

5. Tennessee (24-3) lost to No. 13 LSU 82-80, OT. Next: at Mississippi, Wednesday.

6. Nevada (25-2) beat Fresno State 74-68. Next: vs. UNLV, Wednesday.

7. Michigan (24-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Michigan State, Sunday.

8. North Carolina (22-5) beat No. 16 Florida State 77-59. Next: vs. Syracuse, Tuesday.

9. Houston (26-1) beat South Florida 71-59. Next: at East Carolina, Wednesday.

10. Michigan State (22-5) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Michigan, Sunday.

11. Marquette (23-4) beat Providence 76-58. Next: at No. 17 Villanova, Wednesday.

12. Kansas (20-7) lost to No. 14 Texas Tech 91-62. Next: vs. No. 23 Kansas State, Monday.

13. LSU (22-5) beat No. 5 Tennessee 82-80, OT. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Tuesday.

14. Texas Tech (22-5) beat No. 12 Kansas 91-62. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Wednesday.

15. Purdue (20-7) beat Nebraska 75-72. Next: vs. Illinois, Wednesday.

16. Florida State (21-6) lost to No. 8 North Carolina 77-59. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Monday.

17. Villanova (20-7) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Sunday.

18. Louisville (18-10) lost to No. 3 Virginia 64-52. Next: at Boston College, Wednesday.

19. Iowa State (19-8) lost to TCU 75-72. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Monday.

20. Virginia Tech (21-6) beat Notre Dame 67-59. Next: vs. No. 1 Duke, Tuesday.

21. Iowa (21-6) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Tuesday.

22. Wisconsin (18-8) at Northwestern. Next: at Indiana, Tuesday.

23. Kansas State (21-6) beat Oklahoma State 85-46. Next: at No. 12 Kansas, Monday.

24. Maryland (21-7) beat Ohio State 72-62. Next: at Penn State, Wednesday.

25. Buffalo (24-3) did not play. Next: vs. Akron, Tuesday.

