Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

February 23, 2019 10:41 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday

1. Duke (24-3) beat Syracuse 75-65. Next: at No. 20 Virginia Tech, Tuesday.

2. Gonzaga (26-2) vs. BYU. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.

3. Virginia (24-2) beat No. 18 Louisville 64-52. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

4. Kentucky (23-4) beat Auburn 80-53. Next: vs. Arkansas, Tuesday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Tennessee (24-3) lost to No. 13 LSU 82-80, OT. Next: at Mississippi, Wednesday.

6. Nevada (25-2) beat Fresno State 74-68. Next: vs. UNLV, Wednesday.

7. Michigan (24-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Michigan State, Sunday.

8. North Carolina (22-5) beat No. 16 Florida State 77-59. Next: vs. Syracuse, Tuesday.

9. Houston (26-1) beat South Florida 71-59. Next: at East Carolina, Wednesday.

10. Michigan State (22-5) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Michigan, Sunday.

11. Marquette (23-4) beat Providence 76-58. Next: at No. 17 Villanova, Wednesday.

12. Kansas (20-7) lost to No. 14 Texas Tech 91-62. Next: vs. No. 23 Kansas State, Monday.

13. LSU (22-5) beat No. 5 Tennessee 82-80, OT. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Tuesday.

14. Texas Tech (22-5) beat No. 12 Kansas 91-62. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Wednesday.

15. Purdue (20-7) beat Nebraska 75-72. Next: vs. Illinois, Wednesday.

16. Florida State (21-6) lost to No. 8 North Carolina 77-59. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Monday.

17. Villanova (20-7) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Sunday.

18. Louisville (18-10) lost to No. 3 Virginia 64-52. Next: at Boston College, Wednesday.

19. Iowa State (19-8) lost to TCU 75-72. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Monday.

20. Virginia Tech (21-6) beat Notre Dame 67-59. Next: vs. No. 1 Duke, Tuesday.

21. Iowa (21-6) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Tuesday.

22. Wisconsin (19-8) beat Northwestern 69-64. Next: at Indiana, Tuesday.

23. Kansas State (21-6) beat Oklahoma State 85-46. Next: at No. 12 Kansas, Monday.

24. Maryland (21-7) beat Ohio State 72-62. Next: at Penn State, Wednesday.

25. Buffalo (24-3) did not play. Next: vs. Akron, Tuesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.