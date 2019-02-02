Toppin, Crutcher rally Dayton past Duquesne

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin scored a career-high 26 points, Jalen Crutcher added 16 and Dayton turned back Duquesne 68-64 in a showdown for third place in the Atlantic 10 Conference on Saturday.

Crutcher hit three 3-pointers and combined with Toppin to go 10 of 16 from the field as the Flyers (15-7, 7-2) erased an 11-point deficit with less than 15 minutes to play. After missing its first nine treys, Dayton hit 5 of 7.

There we six ties in the last 10 minutes. Toppin flushed a dunk on an inbounds play to put Dayton up 64-62 with 2:28 to play. Marcus Weathers tied it with a layup at the 2-minute mark and then Crutcher hit a short pullup jumper from just off the block with 1:39 remaining.

Crutcher’s free throw made it a three-point game and in the closing seconds Duquesne missed a 3, grabbed an offensive rebound and threw the ball away. Jordan Davis got the steal and free throw with a second left.

Eric Williams Jr. had 20 points for Duquesne (15-7, 6-3) and Sincere Carey added 15 with six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

