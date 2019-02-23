Listen Live Sports

Toppin leads Dayton past Saint Louis 70-62

February 23, 2019 6:49 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Dayton to a 70-62 win over Saint Louis on Saturday.

Jalen Crutcher had 17 points for Dayton (18-9, 10-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Josh Cunningham added 13 points. Ryan Mikesell had 12 points for the hosts.

Tramaine Isabell tied a season high with 23 points and had seven assists for the Billikens (17-10, 8-6). D.J. Foreman added 15 points. Jordan Goodwin had six rebounds.

Javon Bess, whose 16 points per game coming into the matchup led the Billikens, had 6 points (2 of 13).

The Flyers evened the season series against the Billikens with the win. Saint Louis defeated Dayton 73-60 on Feb. 5. Dayton plays UMass on the road on Tuesday. Saint Louis plays VCU on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

