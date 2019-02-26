Listen Live Sports

Toppin scores 19 to lead Dayton past UMass 72-48

February 26, 2019 9:56 pm
 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Obi Toppin had 19 points and eight rebounds as Dayton rolled past UMass 72-48 on Tuesday night.

Toppin shot 8 for 10 from the field.

Josh Cunningham had 18 points for Dayton (19-9, 11-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jordan Davis added 13 points. Jalen Crutcher had 10 points for the visitors.

Dayton dominated the first half and led 40-18 at halftime. The Minutemen’s 18 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Jonathan Laurent had 21 points for the Minutemen (10-18, 3-12). Djery Baptiste added three blocks.

Carl Pierre, who was second on the Minutemen in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (2 of 12).

The Flyers improve to 2-0 against the Minutemen for the season. Dayton defeated UMass 72-67 on Jan. 13. Dayton matches up against Rhode Island at home on Friday. UMass plays Duquesne on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

