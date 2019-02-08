Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Torrence takes Top Fuel qualifying lead in NHRA son opener

February 8, 2019 8:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Defending season champion Steve Torrence took the Top Fuel qualifying lead Friday in the season-opening Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway.

Torrence had a run of 3.716 seconds at 330.07 mph in the first qualifying session.

“Really good run to come out of the trailer,” Torrence said. “We had a really good test session out in Phoenix and to come out here and pick up where we left off last year was the plan. Being able to come out and do it is a whole different thing and so far, we are doing well. We are just trying to keep with the momentum.”

Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, and Erica Enders was the fastest in Pro Stock. Hight had a 3.871 at 329.67 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS in his second pass of the day, and Enders ran a 6.528 at 212.09 in a Camaro in her first pass.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.