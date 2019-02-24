Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Torrence wins Top Fuel final in NHRA Arizona Nationals

February 24, 2019 8:23 pm
 
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Billy Torrence won the Top Fuel final Sunday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

Torrence beat Leah Pritchett with a run of 3.965 seconds at 326.40 mph.

“It’s just a blessing to be out here,” Torrence said. “I’m trying not to choke up. The car ran great and they all worked so hard to keep a good car under me. Even Steve’s (Torrence) team came over to help them out and it was just outstanding.”

Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car division, and Jeg Coughlin Jr. won in Pro Stock. Hagan edged J.R. Todd with a 3.890 at 325.06 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, and Coughlin beat Matt Hartford with 6.557 at 210.67 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

