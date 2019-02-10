Listen Live Sports

Townes lifts Loyola of Chicago past Valparaiso 56-51

February 10, 2019 6:51 pm
 
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Marques Townes had 18 points as Loyola of Chicago narrowly beat Valparaiso 56-51 on Sunday.

Cameron Krutwig had 12 points for Loyola of Chicago (16-9, 9-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Aher Uguak added seven rebounds.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 17 points for the Crusaders (13-12, 6-6). Deion Lavender added 12 points. Jaume Sorolla had three blocks.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders on the season. Loyola of Chicago defeated Valparaiso 71-54 on Jan. 15. Loyola of Chicago matches up against Bradley on the road on Wednesday. Valparaiso plays Indiana State at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

