Towson looks for home win vs Drexel

Drexel (12-15, 6-8) vs. Towson (9-17, 5-8)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson looks for its fourth straight win over Drexel at SECU Arena. The last victory for the Dragons at Towson was a 55-41 win on Jan. 8, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Towson’s Nakye Sanders, Dennis Tunstall and Jordan McNeil have collectively accounted for 29 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 26 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

ACCURATE ALIHAN: Alihan Demir has connected on 27.3 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Dragons are 0-5 when they score 66 points or fewer and 12-10 when they exceed 66 points. The Tigers are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 61 points and 9-9 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Dragons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Towson has 24 assists on 69 field goals (34.8 percent) across its past three outings while Drexel has assists on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is ranked first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent. The Tigers have averaged 12.4 offensive boards per game.

