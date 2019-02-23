Trail Blazers-76ers, Box

PORTLAND (130)

Harkless 6-9 0-0 13, Aminu 5-9 5-5 15, Nurkic 9-13 6-7 24, Lillard 5-10 6-6 17, McCollum 6-17 2-2 15, Layman 3-8 2-2 8, Labissiere 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 2-3 0-0 4, Kanter 6-14 4-5 16, Curry 4-7 2-2 11, Trent Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Hood 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 49-99 27-29 130.

PHILADELPHIA (115)

Butler 5-9 5-5 15, Harris 8-14 1-1 20, Marjanovic 2-5 0-2 4, B.Simmons 11-17 7-8 29, Redick 1-10 4-4 7, Ennis III 0-2 2-2 2, Bolden 3-4 0-0 7, Scott 5-8 2-4 15, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, McConnell 3-9 0-0 6, J.Simmons 3-7 1-2 8. Totals 42-87 22-28 115.

Portland 27 32 41 30—130 Philadelphia 25 31 26 33—115

3-Point Goals_Portland 5-23 (Harkless 1-1, Hood 1-3, Curry 1-3, McCollum 1-5, Lillard 1-5, Trent Jr. 0-1, Collins 0-1, Aminu 0-2, Layman 0-2), Philadelphia 9-24 (Scott 3-4, Harris 3-7, Bolden 1-2, J.Simmons 1-2, Redick 1-5, Ennis III 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Butler 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 53 (Layman 11), Philadelphia 33 (Harris 8). Assists_Portland 29 (Lillard 8), Philadelphia 28 (B.Simmons 10). Total Fouls_Portland 23, Philadelphia 23. Technicals_Nurkic, Kanter, B.Simmons, Scott. A_20,619 (20,478).

