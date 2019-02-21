Listen Live Sports

Trail Blazers-Nets, Box

February 21, 2019 9:55 pm
 
PORTLAND (113)

Harkless 5-12 2-2 13, Aminu 4-6 0-0 11, Nurkic 10-15 7-8 27, Lillard 5-21 1-1 13, McCollum 9-19 2-2 21, Layman 3-6 0-1 6, Kanter 8-9 2-2 18, Curry 0-3 0-0 0, Turner 0-5 0-0 0, Hood 2-9 0-0 4. Totals 46-105 14-16 113.

BROOKLYN (99)

Harris 5-10 3-4 13, Graham 0-4 0-0 0, Allen 4-7 4-4 12, Russell 4-16 4-6 14, LeVert 4-11 3-4 12, Carroll 3-7 1-2 7, Hollis-Jefferson 1-6 0-0 2, Dudley 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 6-7 3-3 15, Napier 2-11 2-2 7, Crabbe 7-13 0-1 17. Totals 36-92 20-26 99.

Portland 23 27 34 29—113
Brooklyn 21 29 22 27— 99

3-Point Goals_Portland 7-32 (Aminu 3-4, Lillard 2-9, Harkless 1-5, McCollum 1-6, Kanter 0-1, Layman 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Curry 0-2, Hood 0-3), Brooklyn 7-36 (Crabbe 3-8, Russell 2-9, LeVert 1-2, Napier 1-8, Carroll 0-2, Harris 0-3, Graham 0-4). Fouled Out_Allen. Rebounds_Portland 60 (Nurkic 12), Brooklyn 49 (Allen 11). Assists_Portland 19 (Lillard 8), Brooklyn 26 (Napier 10). Total Fouls_Portland 21, Brooklyn 19. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second). A_17,732 (17,732).

