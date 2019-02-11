Trail Blazers-Thunder, Box

Harkless 1-3 0-0 3, Aminu 5-9 1-1 13, Nurkic 2-7 5-8 9, Lillard 9-22 10-11 31, McCollum 5-20 2-3 13, Layman 5-7 5-8 17, Leonard 2-4 0-0 5, Collins 1-2 3-4 5, Curry 1-4 1-1 3, Hood 4-5 0-0 9, Turner 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 36-87 28-38 111.
George 15-26 9-11 47, Patterson 0-5 0-0 0, Adams 4-7 1-2 9, Westbrook 5-19 10-13 21, Ferguson 3-4 1-1 8, Nader 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 1-3 0-0 2, Felton 6-10 0-0 15, Burton 7-9 1-2 18, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-86 22-29 120.
|Portland
|26
|23
|33
|29—111
|Oklahoma City
|36
|32
|19
|33—120
3-Point Goals_Portland 11-29 (Lillard 3-8, Layman 2-3, Aminu 2-4, Hood 1-1, Leonard 1-1, Harkless 1-3, McCollum 1-7, Turner 0-1, Curry 0-1), Oklahoma City 16-35 (George 8-13, Felton 3-5, Burton 3-5, Ferguson 1-2, Westbrook 1-6, Patterson 0-4). Fouled Out_Nurkic. Rebounds_Portland 46 (Nurkic 12), Oklahoma City 45 (Westbrook 14). Assists_Portland 18 (Lillard 6), Oklahoma City 23 (Westbrook 11). Total Fouls_Portland 24, Oklahoma City 28. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), McCollum, Westbrook. A_18,203 (18,203).
