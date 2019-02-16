Listen Live Sports

Tretiakov wins World Cup race, takes over points lead

February 16, 2019
 
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov had the fastest time in both heats and won a World Cup men’s skeleton race Saturday.

Tretiakov finished in 1 minute, 47.19 seconds. Latvia’s Martins Dukurs was second in 1:47.33 and South Korea’s Yun Sungbin was third in 1:47.44.

Tretiakov moved into the World Cup overall points lead with one race remaining. Yun is second, 24 points back.

Greg West was the top U.S. finisher, placing eighth. The Americans put all three sleds in the top 10 on home ice, with Kyle Brown finishing ninth and Austin Florian grabbing 10th on the Mount Van Hoevenberg track.

The final World Cup skeleton races of the season are next weekend in Calgary, Alberta.

