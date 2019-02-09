Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tucker scores 24 to lead UALR past South Alabama 73-68

February 9, 2019 7:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Rayjon Tucker had 24 points as Arkansas-Little Rock edged past South Alabama 73-68 on Saturday.

Kamani Johnson had 15 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (9-15, 4-7 Sun Belt Conference). Markquis Nowell added 10 points and seven rebounds. Nikola Maric had 10 points and seven rebounds for the visitors.

Rodrick Sikes had 19 points for the Jaguars (12-12, 5-6). John Pettway added 16 points and eight rebounds. Josh Ajayi had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Trhae Mitchell, whose 14 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Jaguars, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars for the season. Arkansas-Little Rock defeated South Alabama 91-62 on Jan. 12. Arkansas-Little Rock plays Texas-Arlington at home on Thursday. South Alabama plays Georgia Southern on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.