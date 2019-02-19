Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

February 19, 2019 10:07 pm
 
EAST

WVU Tech 4, Kentucky Christian 3

SOUTH

Barton 11-9, Piedmont International 1-2

Bluefield 5, Rio Grande 1

Indiana Southeast 17, Campbellsville 9

Loyola (NO) 3, Bryant & Stratton 2

Midway 12, Pikeville 11

NC Central 5, Norfolk St. 4

NC Greensboro 6, High Point 2

Warner 9, Keiser 7

MIDWEST

Indiana Wesleyan 10-1, Cincinnati Christian 2-2

SE Missouri 13, Harris-Stowe 0

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Rio Grande Valley 6, Houston Baptist 0

