Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

WVU Tech 4, Kentucky Christian 3

SOUTH

Barton 11-9, Piedmont International 1-2

Bluefield 5, Rio Grande 1

Indiana Southeast 17, Campbellsville 9

Loyola (NO) 3, Bryant & Stratton 2

Midway 12, Pikeville 11

NC Central 5, Norfolk St. 4

NC Greensboro 6, High Point 2

Warner 9, Keiser 7

MIDWEST

Indiana Wesleyan 10-1, Cincinnati Christian 2-2

SE Missouri 13, Harris-Stowe 0

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Rio Grande Valley 6, Houston Baptist 0

