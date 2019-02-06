Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Tuesday’s College Basketball

February 6, 2019 1:15 am
 
EAST

Brooklyn 65, Baruch 60, OT

Caldwell 75, Dominican (NY) 60

Florida St. 80, Syracuse 62

Georgian Court 104, Chestnut Hill 83

La Salle 83, Saint Joseph’s 69

Manhattan 73, Rider 66

Michigan 77, Rutgers 65

Yeshiva 88, Old Westbury 66

SOUTH

Asbury 82, Indiana-Kokomo 60

Auburn 76, Florida 62

Brescia 80, Midway 61

Duke 80, Boston College 55

Kentucky 76, South Carolina 48

Liberty 57, Stetson 54

North Carolina 113, NC State 96

Tennessee 72, Missouri 60

Wake Forest 78, Pittsburgh 76, OT

MIDWEST

Ball St. 72, N. Illinois 71

Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 72

Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74

Kansas St. 74, Kansas 67

Kent St. 70, Miami (Ohio) 67

Lake Forest 80, Lawrence 70

Loyola of Chicago 86, Drake 64

Mount Vernon Nazarene 79, Spring Arbor 59

Saint Louis 73, Dayton 60

St. John’s 70, Marquette 69

Toledo 63, Akron 52

Valparaiso 69, Illinois St. 53

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 69, Vanderbilt 66

FAR WEST

New Mexico 83, San Diego St. 70

Northwest U. 81, Evergreen St. 62

Utah St. 82, Fresno St. 81

