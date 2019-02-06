Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Brooklyn 65, Baruch 60, OT
Caldwell 75, Dominican (NY) 60
Florida St. 80, Syracuse 62
Georgian Court 104, Chestnut Hill 83
La Salle 83, Saint Joseph’s 69
Manhattan 73, Rider 66
Michigan 77, Rutgers 65
Yeshiva 88, Old Westbury 66
SOUTH
Asbury 82, Indiana-Kokomo 60
Auburn 76, Florida 62
Brescia 80, Midway 61
Duke 80, Boston College 55
Kentucky 76, South Carolina 48
Liberty 57, Stetson 54
North Carolina 113, NC State 96
Tennessee 72, Missouri 60
Wake Forest 78, Pittsburgh 76, OT
MIDWEST
Ball St. 72, N. Illinois 71
Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 72
Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74
Kansas St. 74, Kansas 67
Kent St. 70, Miami (Ohio) 67
Lake Forest 80, Lawrence 70
Loyola of Chicago 86, Drake 64
Mount Vernon Nazarene 79, Spring Arbor 59
Saint Louis 73, Dayton 60
St. John’s 70, Marquette 69
Toledo 63, Akron 52
Valparaiso 69, Illinois St. 53
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 69, Vanderbilt 66
FAR WEST
New Mexico 83, San Diego St. 70
Northwest U. 81, Evergreen St. 62
Utah St. 82, Fresno St. 81
