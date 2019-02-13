Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s College Basketball

February 13, 2019 1:15 am
 
EAST

Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 57

Davidson 79, Fordham 69

Penn St. 75, Michigan 69

Quinnipiac 98, Rider 88, OT

St. Bonaventure 76, Saint Joseph’s 51

St. John’s 77, Butler 73, OT

SOUTH

Bryan 87, Tenn. Wesleyan 61

Duke 71, Louisville 69

Freed-Hardeman 85, Williams Baptist 67

LSU 73, Kentucky 71

Maryland 70, Purdue 56

Milligan 89, Point (Ga.) 70

Mississippi St. 81, Alabama 62

MIDWEST

Aurora 75, Edgewood 67

Bowling Green 79, Cent. Michigan 72

Buffalo 76, Akron 70

Drake 72, S. Illinois 69

E. Michigan 66, Ohio 57

Lakeland at Rockford, ppd.

Marquette 92, DePaul 73

Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 59

Missouri 79, Arkansas 78

W. Michigan 76, N. Illinois 74

Wis. Lutheran 69, Benedictine (Ill.) 64

SOUTHWEST

Kansas St. 71, Texas 64

Texas A&M 73, Georgia 56

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 71, Colorado St. 60

UNLV 77, Air Force 72

