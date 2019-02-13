Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Boston College 66, Pittsburgh 57
Davidson 79, Fordham 69
Penn St. 75, Michigan 69
Quinnipiac 98, Rider 88, OT
St. Bonaventure 76, Saint Joseph’s 51
St. John’s 77, Butler 73, OT
SOUTH
Bryan 87, Tenn. Wesleyan 61
Duke 71, Louisville 69
Freed-Hardeman 85, Williams Baptist 67
LSU 73, Kentucky 71
Maryland 70, Purdue 56
Milligan 89, Point (Ga.) 70
Mississippi St. 81, Alabama 62
MIDWEST
Aurora 75, Edgewood 67
Bowling Green 79, Cent. Michigan 72
Buffalo 76, Akron 70
Drake 72, S. Illinois 69
E. Michigan 66, Ohio 57
Lakeland at Rockford, ppd.
Marquette 92, DePaul 73
Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 59
Missouri 79, Arkansas 78
W. Michigan 76, N. Illinois 74
Wis. Lutheran 69, Benedictine (Ill.) 64
SOUTHWEST
Kansas St. 71, Texas 64
Texas A&M 73, Georgia 56
FAR WEST
San Diego St. 71, Colorado St. 60
UNLV 77, Air Force 72
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.