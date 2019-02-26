Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

Houston 000 000 000—0 5 2 Miami 000 000 30x—3 4 0

Cole, Miley (2), Osuna (4), Pinales (5), Guduan (6), Ivey (7), Sneed (7), Donato (8), and Stassi, Quintana; Straily, Romo (3), Guerrero (4), Brice (5), Hernandez (6), Moran (8), Alvarez (9), and Wallach, Lopez. W_Hernandez 1-0. L_Ivey 0-1.

___

St. Louis 000 400 020—6 8 0 Washington 001 000 000—1 5 0

Wainwright, Shreve (3), Beck (4), Layne (5), Meisinger (6), Cervenka (7), Helsley (8), Leone (9), and Pena, Godoy; Sanchez, Doolittle (3), Rainey (4), Nuno (4), Rosenthal (5), Barraclough (6), Grace (7), Pena (8), Alvarez (9), and Suzuki, Severino. W_Shreve 1-0. L_Rainey 0-1.

___

New York Mets (ss) 001 100 001—3 8 1 Atlanta 001 003 00x—4 7 1

Oswalt, Santiago (3), Gagnon (5), Villines (7), Flexen (8), and Mesoraco, Mazeika, Sanchez; Newcomb, Carle (3), Weigel (4), Parsons (4), Sobotka (6), Webb (7), Burrows (8), Mader (9), and McCann, Contreras. W_Sobotka 1-0. L_Gagnon 0-1. HRs_Espino; Contreras, Jackson.

___

Pittsburgh 000 310 100—5 6 1 Minnesota 200 040 00x—6 10 1

Keller, Feliz (2), Lyons (4), Maurer (5), Weiman (5), Brubaker (6), Garcia (8), and Baron, Delay; Duffey, Magill (3), Karch (4), May (5), Hildenberger (6), Collins (7), Reed (8), Nicolino (9), and Garver, Telis. W_May 1-0. L_Maurer 0-1. HRs_Kivlehan.

___

Detroit 221 020 331—14 14 0 New York Mets (ss) 020 000 200—4 10 4

Boyd, Blackwood (2), Hardy (3), Turnbull (4), Garrett (6), Coleman (7), Baez (8), Cisnero (9), and Rogers, Sanchez; Wheeler, Familia (2), Wilson (3), Lugo (4), Gsellman (5), Dowdy (6), Burnett (7), Hanhold (9), and Ramos, Plaia, Rizzie. W_Boyd 1-0. L_Wheeler 0-1. HRs_Kozma, Castro; Davis.

___

San Francisco 001 102 000—4 7 1 Cincinnati 010 000 020—3 9 2

Rodriguez, Law (2), Bergen (4), Black (5), Lopez (6), Anderson (8), and Rivera, Marte; Finnegan, Duke (2), Hughes (3), Boshers (4), Garrett (5), Stephens (6), Krol (7), Reyes (8), and Barnhart, Graterol. W_Law 1-0. L_Boshers 0-1. HRs_Garcia.

___

Arizona 050 000 000—5 5 1 Chicago Cubs 400 000 000—4 3 1

Godley, Magnifico (1), Nolasco (2), Rzepczynski (3), Sherfy (4), Vargas (5), Crichton (7), Kohn (8), McCanna (9), and Avila, Joseph; Darvish, Effross (2), Wick (3), Zagurski (4), Carasiti (5), Ramirez (7), Baldonado (8), Brooks (9), and Caratini, Rice. W_Magnifico 1-0. L_Effross 0-1.

___

Kansas City (ss) 000 221 200—7 13 1 Chicago White Sox 221 300 01x—9 13 0

Griffin, Lively (2), Boxberger (4), Speier (4), Staumont (5), Newberry (7), and Viloria, Fernandez; Lambert, Fulmer (3), Jones (5), Delgado (6), Thompson (7), Burr (9), and McCann, Gonzalez. W_Lambert 1-0. L_Griffin 0-1. HRs_Dozier, Jones, Melendez, Flores; Alonso.

___

San Diego 002 100 000—3 5 2 Milwaukee 010 000 000—1 8 0

Paddack, Erlin (3), Wingenter (5), Yardley (6), Bednar (7), Enns (8), and Hedges, Mejia; Davies, Anderson (3), Burnes (5), Petricka (6), Guerra (7), Houser (8), Barker (9), and Pina, Gosewisch. W_Paddack 1-0. L_Anderson 0-1. HRs_Tatis Jr., Hedges.

___

Los Angeles Angels 100 401 074—17 18 3 Oakland 210 000 110—5 9 1

Heaney, Hofacket (2), Robles (3), Cole (4), Jewell (6), Jerez (7), Ramsey (8), Mahle (9), and Smith, Garneau, Pina; Fiers, Rodney (4), Petit (4), Blevins (5), Anderson (6), Bridwell (8), Romero (8), Finnegan (9), Schlitter (9), and Phegley, Murphy. W_Robles 1-0. L_Rodney 0-1. HRs_Rojas, Bourjos.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 000 000 002—2 7 1 Kansas City (ss) 000 001 07x—8 9 1

Maeda, Garcia (2), Quackenbush (3), Smoker (4), Schultz (5), Sborz (6), Head (6), Allie (7), Holmes (8), Spitzbarth (8), and Martin, Smith; Kennedy, Ynoa (3), Peralta (5), Blewett (6), Hill (8), Lenik (9), and Gallagher. W_Blewett 1-0. L_Sborz 0-1. HRs_Peterson.

___

Cleveland 011 002 100—5 8 0 Colorado 000 010 002—3 5 0

Hentges, Otero (2), Cimber (3), Smith (4), Martinez (6), Brady (7), Eubank (9), Karinchak (9), and Plawecki, Federowicz; Freeland, Rusin (3), Oh (4), Garcia (5), Grills (7), Gonzalez (9), and Wolters, Nicholas. W_Hentges 1-0. L_Freeland 0-1. HRs_Santana, Johnson.

___

Texas 000 102 001—4 8 0 Seattle 010 000 003—4 7 0

Sampson, Farrell (2), Bird (4), Gardewine (6), Tonkin (7), Curtis (8), Valdez (9), and Mathis, Kiner-Falefa; Gonzales, Gearrin (4), Rosscup (5), Bradford (6), Sanchez (7), Rumbelow (8), Anderson (9), and Nola, DeCarlo. HRs_Mariscal, Fraley.

___

