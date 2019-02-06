Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 35, Chatham 26
Armstrong 68, Patrick Henry-Ashland 54
Atlantic Shores Christian 53, StoneBridge Christian 35
Atlee 45, Henrico 38
Bayside 63, Ocean Lakes 53
Briar Woods 60, Tuscarora 43
Broadwater Academy 75, Denbigh Baptist 18
Broadway 63, Turner Ashby 38
Buffalo Gap 59, Wilson Memorial 43
Bullis, Md. 82, Episcopal 67
Cape Henry Collegiate 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 51
Carmel 74, Church Hill Academy 45
Caroline 95, Chancellor 76
Carroll County 66, James River-Buchanan 62
Carver Academy 65, King William 50
Central Wise 52, Union 48
Centreville 69, Chantilly 63
Charles City 69, West Point 39
Charlottesville 67, Orange County 54
Chilhowie 60, Holston 38
Courtland 62, King George 41
Culpeper 83, Brentsville 33
Dan River 76, William Campbell 45
Douglas Freeman 62, TJ-Richmond 58
East Rockingham 101, Luray 34
Eastern Mennonite 80, New Covenant 45
Eastern View 62, Spotsylvania 54
Edison 64, TJ-Alexandria 49
Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 41, Christian Heritage Academy 40
Falls Church 56, Justice 53
Flint Hill 61, St. Andrew’s, Md. 58
Floyd County 73, Alleghany 63
Forest Park 66, Colgan 59
Frank Cox 59, First Colonial 53
Fredericksburg Christian 67, Fredericksburg Academy 23
Ft. Loramie, Ohio 56, Bethel 27
GW-Danville 86, Magna Vista 51
Galax 48, Auburn 35
Gar-Field 69, C.D. Hylton 52
Gate City 68, Ridgeview 49
George Mason 64, Clarke County 33
George Wythe-Wytheville 85, Rural Retreat 51
Gonzaga College, D.C. 71, Bishop O’Connell 57
Goochland 46, Amelia County 41
Grafton 54, Smithfield 48, OT
Graham 65, Lebanon 54
Grayson County 69, Fort Chiswell 63
Green Run 84, Salem-Va. Beach 48
Gretna 77, Nelson County 60
Grundy 74, Honaker 57
Handley 65, Liberty-Bealeton 41
Harrisonburg 59, Rockbridge County 52
Heritage-Newport News 69, Warwick 42
Herndon 63, Yorktown 52
Highland Springs 67, Lee-Davis 51
Hopewell 69, Dinwiddie 46
Indian River 61, Grassfield 49
Isle of Wight Academy 76, Hampton Christian 50
Kecoughtan 95, Denbigh 59
King & Queen 89, Mathews 81
King’s Fork 77, Great Bridge 67
Lake Taylor 86, Booker T. Washington 77
Landstown 66, Kellam 39
Life Christian 81, Norfolk Collegiate 64
Lord Botetourt 63, William Byrd 59
Louisa 74, Albemarle 58
Manassas Park 74, Skyline 69
Marion 78, Tazewell 63
Massaponax 54, Stafford 53, OT
Maury 76, Granby 58
Menchville 87, Gloucester 43
Middleburg Academy 104, Highland View, Md. 40
Millbrook 78, James Wood 35
Miller School 46, Benedictine 42
Mills Godwin 72, Hermitage 68
Nansemond River 65, Lakeland 62
Norcom 52, Churchland 41
Norfolk Christian 67, Norfolk Academy 59
North Cross 69, Fishburne Military 29
North Stafford 62, Brooke Point 44
Norview 55, Woodrow Wilson 38
Nottoway 63, Central Lunenburg 52
Oakton 55, James Madison 53
Osbourn 45, Patriot 43
Oscar Smith 80, Hickory 24
Patrick County 53, Tunstall 52
Paul VI 64, Bishop McNamara, Md. 56
Petersburg 53, Meadowbrook 52
Phoebus 49, Hampton 42
Potomac Falls 78, Rock Ridge 59
Powhatan 69, Monticello 64
Prince Edward County 70, Buckingham County 53
Prince George 82, Matoaca 80, OT
R.E. Lee-Staunton 75, Stuarts Draft 67
Radford 58, Glenvar 37
Rappahannock 61, Lancaster 57
Richmond Christian 60, Southampton Academy 34
Riverbend 59, Mountain View 51
Riverheads 64, Page County 49
Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Grace Christian 31
Rye Cove 35, Twin Springs 26
Seton School 78, Fairfax Home School 65
Sherando 57, Kettle Run 54
South County 80, Lake Braddock 77
South Lakes 75, McLean 47
Spotswood 84, Fort Defiance 21
St. Annes-Belfield 80, Fork Union Prep 46
St. John Paul the Great 74, St. Christopher’s 57
St. John’s, D.C. 60, Bishop Ireton 37
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 95, St. Albans, D.C. 38
Steward School 62, Bishop Sullivan 61, OT
Stone Bridge 76, John Champe 72
Strasburg 64, Rappahannock County 51
T.C. Williams 55, Hayfield 52
Tabb 61, Bruton 42
Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 70, Mountain Mission 26
Thomas Dale 79, Colonial Heights 62
Tidewater Academy 80, Brunswick Academy 56
Trinity Episcopal 78, Woodberry Forest 50
Varina 73, Hanover 36
Virginia High 94, Richlands 69
Wakefield 103, Lee-Springfield 60
Walsingham Academy 60, Peninsula Catholic 56
Warhill 56, Jamestown 52
Washington & Lee 68, Colonial Beach 67
West Potomac 66, Annandale 58
West Springfield 62, James Robinson 56
Western Albemarle 48, Fluvanna 44, OT
Western Branch 67, Deep Creek 57
William Monroe 49, Warren County 37
Woodgrove 59, Loudoun Valley 49, 2OT
Woodstock Central 61, Madison County 50
York 68, New Kent 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Middlesex vs. Maggie Walker, ppd.
Millwood School vs. Christchurch, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 53, West Potomac 50
Atlantic Shores Christian 59, StoneBridge Christian 7
Atlee 52, Henrico 14
Banner Christian 63, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 16
Bethel 58, Woodside 47
Bishop McNamara, Md. 63, Paul VI 58
Bishop O’Connell 73, Holy Cross, Md. 48
Broadway 48, Turner Ashby 42
Brooke Point 67, North Stafford 41
Brunswick Academy 53, Tidewater Academy 18
Buckingham County 47, Prince Edward County 37
Buffalo Gap 60, Wilson Memorial 36
Central Wise 48, Union 42
Chancellor 73, Caroline 41
Chantilly 43, Centreville 37
Charlottesville 65, Orange County 25
Chilhowie 60, Holston 38
Collegiate-Richmond 52, St. Catherine’s 38
Cosby 52, Lloyd Bird 48
Covenant School 48, Blue Ridge Christian 28
Craig County 36, Eastern Montgomery 31
Culpeper 45, Brentsville 34
Dan River 53, William Campbell 29
Deep Creek 44, Western Branch 33
Denbigh Baptist 49, Broadwater Academy 38
Douglas Freeman 62, TJ-Richmond 58
East Rockingham 66, Luray 36
Eastern View 61, Spotsylvania 44
Edison 55, TJ-Alexandria 38
Faith Christian-Roanoke 64, North Cross 31
Falls Church 67, Justice 52
First Colonial 53, Frank Cox 43
Forest Park 35, Colgan 32
Fort Chiswell 41, Grayson County 18
Foxcroft 34, Christ Chapel Academy 17
Franklin County 51, Bassett 24
Galax 65, Auburn 32
Gate City 61, Ridgeview 58
George Mason 46, Clarke County 34
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Rural Retreat 39
Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 51, Episcopal 17
Glen Allen 52, Maggie Walker 38
Goochland 61, Amelia County 52
Granby 50, Maury 49
Gretna 46, Nelson County 37
Harrisonburg 63, Rockbridge County 56
Heritage-Newport News 42, Warwick 30
Highland Springs 66, Lee-Davis 21
Honaker 66, Grundy 57
Hopewell 94, Dinwiddie 41
Indian River 69, Grassfield 51
James Madison 53, Oakton 47
John Battle 58, Lee High 53
King George 67, Courtland 34
King’s Fork 83, Great Bridge 50
Lake Taylor 95, Booker T. Washington 19
Landstown 46, Kellam 39
Langley 42, Washington-Lee 29
Lebanon 55, Graham 37
Liberty-Bealeton 49, Handley 42
Louisa 44, Albemarle 34
Madison County 33, Woodstock Central 29
Magna Vista 60, GW-Danville 28
Massaponax 64, Stafford 46
Mathews 51, King & Queen 10
Matoaca 56, Prince George 34
Menchville 57, Gloucester 39
Millbrook 66, James Wood 32
Mills Godwin 56, Hermitage 21
Monacan 73, Clover Hill 25
Nansemond River 52, Lakeland 38
Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 29
Narrows 42, Bath County 36
Norcom 48, Churchland 47
Norfolk Academy 62, Norfolk Christian 51
Norview 50, Woodrow Wilson 44
Nottoway 55, Central Lunenburg 17
Ocean Lakes 74, Bayside 66
Oscar Smith 59, Hickory 43
Page County 56, Riverheads 47
Patrick Henry-Ashland 42, Armstrong 39
Patriot 48, Osbourn 36
Portsmouth Christian 36, Williamsburg Christian Academy 23
Potomac Falls 43, Rock Ridge 22
Potomac School 68, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 56
Powhatan 58, Monticello 30
Riverbend 47, Mountain View 33
Roanoke Catholic 49, Carlisle 42
Rye Cove 35, Twin Springs 26
Salem-Va. Beach 55, Green Run 30
Sherando 54, Kettle Run 26
Skyline 73, Manassas Park 36
South County 80, Lake Braddock 77
South Lakes 64, McLean 56
Spotswood 56, Fort Defiance 37
St. Annes-Belfield 48, Veritas Christian Academy 11
St. John’s, D.C. 62, Bishop Ireton 40
Steward School 45, Bishop Sullivan 29
Stone Bridge 54, John Champe 40
Strasburg 32, Rappahannock County 18
Stuart Hall 55, Grace Christian 22
Tandem Friends School 35, Randolph-Macon 28
Tazewell 69, Marion 67
Thomas Dale 49, Colonial Heights 47
Tuscarora 66, Briar Woods 50
Varina 63, Hanover 27
Virginia High 76, Richlands 47
Walsingham Academy 52, Peninsula Catholic 36
West Point 59, Charles City 15
West Springfield 46, James Robinson 32
Western Albemarle 51, Fluvanna 42
William Byrd 47, Staunton River 36
William Monroe 64, Warren County 40
Woodbridge 70, Freedom (Woodbridge) 26
Yorktown 47, Herndon 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Millwood School vs. Christchurch, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
