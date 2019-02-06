Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 35, Chatham 26

Armstrong 68, Patrick Henry-Ashland 54

Atlantic Shores Christian 53, StoneBridge Christian 35

Atlee 45, Henrico 38

Bayside 63, Ocean Lakes 53

Briar Woods 60, Tuscarora 43

Broadwater Academy 75, Denbigh Baptist 18

Broadway 63, Turner Ashby 38

Buffalo Gap 59, Wilson Memorial 43

Bullis, Md. 82, Episcopal 67

Cape Henry Collegiate 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 51

Carmel 74, Church Hill Academy 45

Caroline 95, Chancellor 76

Carroll County 66, James River-Buchanan 62

Carver Academy 65, King William 50

Central Wise 52, Union 48

Centreville 69, Chantilly 63

Charles City 69, West Point 39

Charlottesville 67, Orange County 54

Chilhowie 60, Holston 38

Courtland 62, King George 41

Culpeper 83, Brentsville 33

Dan River 76, William Campbell 45

Douglas Freeman 62, TJ-Richmond 58

East Rockingham 101, Luray 34

Eastern Mennonite 80, New Covenant 45

Eastern View 62, Spotsylvania 54

Edison 64, TJ-Alexandria 49

Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 41, Christian Heritage Academy 40

Falls Church 56, Justice 53

Flint Hill 61, St. Andrew’s, Md. 58

Floyd County 73, Alleghany 63

Forest Park 66, Colgan 59

Frank Cox 59, First Colonial 53

Fredericksburg Christian 67, Fredericksburg Academy 23

Ft. Loramie, Ohio 56, Bethel 27

GW-Danville 86, Magna Vista 51

Galax 48, Auburn 35

Gar-Field 69, C.D. Hylton 52

Gate City 68, Ridgeview 49

George Mason 64, Clarke County 33

George Wythe-Wytheville 85, Rural Retreat 51

Gonzaga College, D.C. 71, Bishop O’Connell 57

Goochland 46, Amelia County 41

Grafton 54, Smithfield 48, OT

Graham 65, Lebanon 54

Grayson County 69, Fort Chiswell 63

Green Run 84, Salem-Va. Beach 48

Gretna 77, Nelson County 60

Grundy 74, Honaker 57

Handley 65, Liberty-Bealeton 41

Harrisonburg 59, Rockbridge County 52

Heritage-Newport News 69, Warwick 42

Herndon 63, Yorktown 52

Highland Springs 67, Lee-Davis 51

Hopewell 69, Dinwiddie 46

Indian River 61, Grassfield 49

Isle of Wight Academy 76, Hampton Christian 50

Kecoughtan 95, Denbigh 59

King & Queen 89, Mathews 81

King’s Fork 77, Great Bridge 67

Lake Taylor 86, Booker T. Washington 77

Landstown 66, Kellam 39

Life Christian 81, Norfolk Collegiate 64

Lord Botetourt 63, William Byrd 59

Louisa 74, Albemarle 58

Manassas Park 74, Skyline 69

Marion 78, Tazewell 63

Massaponax 54, Stafford 53, OT

Maury 76, Granby 58

Menchville 87, Gloucester 43

Middleburg Academy 104, Highland View, Md. 40

Millbrook 78, James Wood 35

Miller School 46, Benedictine 42

Mills Godwin 72, Hermitage 68

Nansemond River 65, Lakeland 62

Norcom 52, Churchland 41

Norfolk Christian 67, Norfolk Academy 59

North Cross 69, Fishburne Military 29

North Stafford 62, Brooke Point 44

Norview 55, Woodrow Wilson 38

Nottoway 63, Central Lunenburg 52

Oakton 55, James Madison 53

Osbourn 45, Patriot 43

Oscar Smith 80, Hickory 24

Patrick County 53, Tunstall 52

Paul VI 64, Bishop McNamara, Md. 56

Petersburg 53, Meadowbrook 52

Phoebus 49, Hampton 42

Potomac Falls 78, Rock Ridge 59

Powhatan 69, Monticello 64

Prince Edward County 70, Buckingham County 53

Prince George 82, Matoaca 80, OT

R.E. Lee-Staunton 75, Stuarts Draft 67

Radford 58, Glenvar 37

Rappahannock 61, Lancaster 57

Richmond Christian 60, Southampton Academy 34

Riverbend 59, Mountain View 51

Riverheads 64, Page County 49

Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Grace Christian 31

Rye Cove 35, Twin Springs 26

Seton School 78, Fairfax Home School 65

Sherando 57, Kettle Run 54

South County 80, Lake Braddock 77

South Lakes 75, McLean 47

Spotswood 84, Fort Defiance 21

St. Annes-Belfield 80, Fork Union Prep 46

St. John Paul the Great 74, St. Christopher’s 57

St. John’s, D.C. 60, Bishop Ireton 37

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 95, St. Albans, D.C. 38

Steward School 62, Bishop Sullivan 61, OT

Stone Bridge 76, John Champe 72

Strasburg 64, Rappahannock County 51

T.C. Williams 55, Hayfield 52

Tabb 61, Bruton 42

Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 70, Mountain Mission 26

Thomas Dale 79, Colonial Heights 62

Tidewater Academy 80, Brunswick Academy 56

Trinity Episcopal 78, Woodberry Forest 50

Varina 73, Hanover 36

Virginia High 94, Richlands 69

Wakefield 103, Lee-Springfield 60

Walsingham Academy 60, Peninsula Catholic 56

Warhill 56, Jamestown 52

Washington & Lee 68, Colonial Beach 67

West Potomac 66, Annandale 58

West Springfield 62, James Robinson 56

Western Albemarle 48, Fluvanna 44, OT

Western Branch 67, Deep Creek 57

William Monroe 49, Warren County 37

Woodgrove 59, Loudoun Valley 49, 2OT

Woodstock Central 61, Madison County 50

York 68, New Kent 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Middlesex vs. Maggie Walker, ppd.

Millwood School vs. Christchurch, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 53, West Potomac 50

Atlantic Shores Christian 59, StoneBridge Christian 7

Atlee 52, Henrico 14

Banner Christian 63, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 16

Bethel 58, Woodside 47

Bishop McNamara, Md. 63, Paul VI 58

Bishop O’Connell 73, Holy Cross, Md. 48

Broadway 48, Turner Ashby 42

Brooke Point 67, North Stafford 41

Brunswick Academy 53, Tidewater Academy 18

Buckingham County 47, Prince Edward County 37

Buffalo Gap 60, Wilson Memorial 36

Central Wise 48, Union 42

Chancellor 73, Caroline 41

Chantilly 43, Centreville 37

Charlottesville 65, Orange County 25

Chilhowie 60, Holston 38

Collegiate-Richmond 52, St. Catherine’s 38

Cosby 52, Lloyd Bird 48

Covenant School 48, Blue Ridge Christian 28

Craig County 36, Eastern Montgomery 31

Culpeper 45, Brentsville 34

Dan River 53, William Campbell 29

Deep Creek 44, Western Branch 33

Denbigh Baptist 49, Broadwater Academy 38

Douglas Freeman 62, TJ-Richmond 58

East Rockingham 66, Luray 36

Eastern View 61, Spotsylvania 44

Edison 55, TJ-Alexandria 38

Faith Christian-Roanoke 64, North Cross 31

Falls Church 67, Justice 52

First Colonial 53, Frank Cox 43

Forest Park 35, Colgan 32

Fort Chiswell 41, Grayson County 18

Foxcroft 34, Christ Chapel Academy 17

Franklin County 51, Bassett 24

Galax 65, Auburn 32

Gate City 61, Ridgeview 58

George Mason 46, Clarke County 34

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Rural Retreat 39

Georgetown Visitation, D.C. 51, Episcopal 17

Glen Allen 52, Maggie Walker 38

Goochland 61, Amelia County 52

Granby 50, Maury 49

Gretna 46, Nelson County 37

Harrisonburg 63, Rockbridge County 56

Heritage-Newport News 42, Warwick 30

Highland Springs 66, Lee-Davis 21

Honaker 66, Grundy 57

Hopewell 94, Dinwiddie 41

Indian River 69, Grassfield 51

James Madison 53, Oakton 47

John Battle 58, Lee High 53

King George 67, Courtland 34

King’s Fork 83, Great Bridge 50

Lake Taylor 95, Booker T. Washington 19

Landstown 46, Kellam 39

Langley 42, Washington-Lee 29

Lebanon 55, Graham 37

Liberty-Bealeton 49, Handley 42

Louisa 44, Albemarle 34

Madison County 33, Woodstock Central 29

Magna Vista 60, GW-Danville 28

Massaponax 64, Stafford 46

Mathews 51, King & Queen 10

Matoaca 56, Prince George 34

Menchville 57, Gloucester 39

Millbrook 66, James Wood 32

Mills Godwin 56, Hermitage 21

Monacan 73, Clover Hill 25

Nansemond River 52, Lakeland 38

Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 29

Narrows 42, Bath County 36

Norcom 48, Churchland 47

Norfolk Academy 62, Norfolk Christian 51

Norview 50, Woodrow Wilson 44

Nottoway 55, Central Lunenburg 17

Ocean Lakes 74, Bayside 66

Oscar Smith 59, Hickory 43

Page County 56, Riverheads 47

Patrick Henry-Ashland 42, Armstrong 39

Patriot 48, Osbourn 36

Portsmouth Christian 36, Williamsburg Christian Academy 23

Potomac Falls 43, Rock Ridge 22

Potomac School 68, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 56

Powhatan 58, Monticello 30

Riverbend 47, Mountain View 33

Roanoke Catholic 49, Carlisle 42

Rye Cove 35, Twin Springs 26

Salem-Va. Beach 55, Green Run 30

Sherando 54, Kettle Run 26

Skyline 73, Manassas Park 36

South County 80, Lake Braddock 77

South Lakes 64, McLean 56

Spotswood 56, Fort Defiance 37

St. Annes-Belfield 48, Veritas Christian Academy 11

St. John’s, D.C. 62, Bishop Ireton 40

Steward School 45, Bishop Sullivan 29

Stone Bridge 54, John Champe 40

Strasburg 32, Rappahannock County 18

Stuart Hall 55, Grace Christian 22

Tandem Friends School 35, Randolph-Macon 28

Tazewell 69, Marion 67

Thomas Dale 49, Colonial Heights 47

Tuscarora 66, Briar Woods 50

Varina 63, Hanover 27

Virginia High 76, Richlands 47

Walsingham Academy 52, Peninsula Catholic 36

West Point 59, Charles City 15

West Springfield 46, James Robinson 32

Western Albemarle 51, Fluvanna 42

William Byrd 47, Staunton River 36

William Monroe 64, Warren County 40

Woodbridge 70, Freedom (Woodbridge) 26

Yorktown 47, Herndon 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Millwood School vs. Christchurch, ccd.

