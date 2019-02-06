Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 67, North County 52
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 88, Heights 62
Arundel 41, Old Mill 34
Atholton 79, Marriotts Ridge 70
Baltimore Douglass 58, Academy for College and Career Exploration 25
Baltimore Poly 76, City College 41
Bel Air 63, Perryville 50
Bethesda 72, Paint Branch 71
Bowie 61, Laurel 40
Broadneck 69, Meade 54
Bullis 82, Episcopal, Va. 67
Carver Vo- Tech 53, Southwestern 38
Catoctin 68, Brunswick 66
Central 58, Fairmont Heights 47
Clear Spring 58, Fort Hill 56
Crisfield 68, Parkside 62
Cristo Rey Jesuit 65, Concordia Prep 39
Crossland 77, Largo 66
Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 50, Heritage Academy 46
Dematha 87, Good Counsel 38
Easton 73, Col. Richardson 65
Edgewood 51, Joppatowne 45
Eleanor Roosevelt 72, Bladensburg 31
Elkton 73, Bohemia Manor 35
Flint Hill, Va. 61, St. Andrew’s 58
Frederick 71, Green Street Academy 67
Frederick Douglass 64, Friendly 59
Georgetown Prep 57, Landon 55
Glen Burnie 86, South River 83
Gwynn Park 48, Surrattsville 46
Harford Tech 64, Fallston 49
Harwood Southern 56, Pasadena Chesapeake 53
Havre de Grace 69, North Harford 38
James M. Bennett 65, Pocomoke 60
Jemicy 55, St. Peter and Paul 53
Kent Island 83, Kent County 61
Key 55, Park School 50
Lake Clifton 69, Dunbar 56
Liberty 70, Francis Scott Key 49
Linganore 58, Urbana 40
Magruder 54, Wootton 51
Manchester Valley 58, South Carroll 46
Maryland School for the Deaf 50, Covenant Life 36
Mergenthaler 68, Reginald Lewis 63
Middleburg Academy, Va. 104, Highland View 40
New Era Academy 56, Digital Harbor 51
North Caroline 80, Saint Michaels 8
North Dorchester 66, Cambridge/SD 60
North Hagerstown 67, South Hagerstown 42
Northwest – Mtg 48, Damascus 45
Oakdale 55, Smithsburg 52
Oakland Southern 67, Hampshire, W.Va. 46
Patterson Mill 64, Aberdeen 53
Paul VI, Va. 64, Bishop McNamara 56
Potomac 72, Oxon Hill 51
Quince Orchard 61, Winston Churchill 55
Sandy Spring Friends 90, Spencerville Academy 35
Severna Park 51, Northeast – AA 48
Shalom Christian, Pa. 43, Calvary Christian 42
Snow Hill 74, Washington 61
Springbrook 63, Watkins Mill 53
Stephen Decatur 88, Mardela 62
Suitland 71, DuVal 65
Thomas Johnson 80, Tuscarora 77
Williamsport 64, Walkersville 42
Wise 86, Parkdale 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 69, City College 36
Bishop McNamara 63, Paul VI, Va. 58
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 73, Holy Cross 48
Bohemia Manor 69, Edgewood 26
Bowie 76, Laurel 63
Cambridge/SD 66, North Dorchester 42
Catoctin 48, Brunswick 30
Concordia Prep 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34
Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 52, Heritage Academy 50
Damascus 57, Northwest – Mtg 24
Dunbar 54, Lake Clifton 12
Easton 61, Col. Richardson 31
Eleanor Roosevelt 71, Bladensburg 35
Elizabeth Seton 51, Good Counsel 41
Francis Scott Key 53, Liberty 43
Frederick Douglass 66, Friendly 30
Gwynn Park 58, Surrattsville 39
Havre de Grace 61, North Harford 51
James M. Bennett 69, Pocomoke 28
Kent Island 63, Kent County 22
Largo 63, Crossland 13
Maryland School for the Deaf 67, Covenant Life 30
Meade 60, Broadneck 44
Middletown 46, Boonsboro 40
North Caroline 54, Saint Michaels 27
North County 56, Annapolis 44
Northern – Cal 63, La Plata 37
Oakdale 47, Smithsburg 26
Oakland Southern 53, Bishop Walsh 43
Old Mill 60, Arundel 34
Oxon Hill 75, Potomac 22
Paint Branch 61, Bethesda 36
Parkside 61, Crisfield 22
Pasadena Chesapeake 62, Harwood Southern 48
Rising Sun 46, North East 37
Sandy Spring Friends 48, Spencerville Academy 45
Severna Park 56, Northeast – AA 15
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 67, Bullis 47
South Carroll 49, Manchester Valley 41
South Hagerstown 65, North Hagerstown 55, OT
South River 67, Glen Burnie 19
St. Andrew’s 64, Holton Arms 37
St. Mary’s 72, Severn 46
St. Mary’s Ryken 71, Westlake 39
Stephen Decatur 53, Mardela 44
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 51, Holy Child 43
Suitland 68, DuVal 35
Thomas Johnson 54, Tuscarora 52
Walkersville 33, Williamsport 28
Western 58, Patterson 8
Westminster 48, Winters Mill 39
Winston Churchill 48, Quince Orchard 22
Wise 59, Parkdale 35
Wootton 58, Magruder 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
