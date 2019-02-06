Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 67, North County 52

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 88, Heights 62

Arundel 41, Old Mill 34

Advertisement

Atholton 79, Marriotts Ridge 70

Baltimore Douglass 58, Academy for College and Career Exploration 25

Baltimore Poly 76, City College 41

Bel Air 63, Perryville 50

Bethesda 72, Paint Branch 71

Bowie 61, Laurel 40

Broadneck 69, Meade 54

Bullis 82, Episcopal, Va. 67

Carver Vo- Tech 53, Southwestern 38

Catoctin 68, Brunswick 66

Central 58, Fairmont Heights 47

Clear Spring 58, Fort Hill 56

Crisfield 68, Parkside 62

Cristo Rey Jesuit 65, Concordia Prep 39

Crossland 77, Largo 66

Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 50, Heritage Academy 46

Dematha 87, Good Counsel 38

Easton 73, Col. Richardson 65

Edgewood 51, Joppatowne 45

Eleanor Roosevelt 72, Bladensburg 31

Elkton 73, Bohemia Manor 35

Flint Hill, Va. 61, St. Andrew’s 58

Frederick 71, Green Street Academy 67

Frederick Douglass 64, Friendly 59

Georgetown Prep 57, Landon 55

Glen Burnie 86, South River 83

Gwynn Park 48, Surrattsville 46

Harford Tech 64, Fallston 49

Harwood Southern 56, Pasadena Chesapeake 53

Havre de Grace 69, North Harford 38

James M. Bennett 65, Pocomoke 60

Jemicy 55, St. Peter and Paul 53

Kent Island 83, Kent County 61

Key 55, Park School 50

Lake Clifton 69, Dunbar 56

Liberty 70, Francis Scott Key 49

Linganore 58, Urbana 40

Magruder 54, Wootton 51

Manchester Valley 58, South Carroll 46

Maryland School for the Deaf 50, Covenant Life 36

Mergenthaler 68, Reginald Lewis 63

Middleburg Academy, Va. 104, Highland View 40

New Era Academy 56, Digital Harbor 51

New Era Academy 56, Digital Harbor 51

North Caroline 80, Saint Michaels 8

North Dorchester 66, Cambridge/SD 60

North Hagerstown 67, South Hagerstown 42

Northwest – Mtg 48, Damascus 45

Oakdale 55, Smithsburg 52

Oakland Southern 67, Hampshire, W.Va. 46

Patterson Mill 64, Aberdeen 53

Paul VI, Va. 64, Bishop McNamara 56

Potomac 72, Oxon Hill 51

Quince Orchard 61, Winston Churchill 55

Sandy Spring Friends 90, Spencerville Academy 35

Severna Park 51, Northeast – AA 48

Shalom Christian, Pa. 43, Calvary Christian 42

Snow Hill 74, Washington 61

Springbrook 63, Watkins Mill 53

Stephen Decatur 88, Mardela 62

Suitland 71, DuVal 65

Thomas Johnson 80, Tuscarora 77

Williamsport 64, Walkersville 42

Wise 86, Parkdale 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 69, City College 36

Bishop McNamara 63, Paul VI, Va. 58

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 73, Holy Cross 48

Bohemia Manor 69, Edgewood 26

Bowie 76, Laurel 63

Cambridge/SD 66, North Dorchester 42

Catoctin 48, Brunswick 30

Concordia Prep 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34

Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 52, Heritage Academy 50

Damascus 57, Northwest – Mtg 24

Dunbar 54, Lake Clifton 12

Easton 61, Col. Richardson 31

Eleanor Roosevelt 71, Bladensburg 35

Elizabeth Seton 51, Good Counsel 41

Francis Scott Key 53, Liberty 43

Frederick Douglass 66, Friendly 30

Gwynn Park 58, Surrattsville 39

Havre de Grace 61, North Harford 51

James M. Bennett 69, Pocomoke 28

Kent Island 63, Kent County 22

Largo 63, Crossland 13

Maryland School for the Deaf 67, Covenant Life 30

Meade 60, Broadneck 44

Middletown 46, Boonsboro 40

North Caroline 54, Saint Michaels 27

North County 56, Annapolis 44

Northern – Cal 63, La Plata 37

Oakdale 47, Smithsburg 26

Oakland Southern 53, Bishop Walsh 43

Old Mill 60, Arundel 34

Oxon Hill 75, Potomac 22

Paint Branch 61, Bethesda 36

Parkside 61, Crisfield 22

Pasadena Chesapeake 62, Harwood Southern 48

Rising Sun 46, North East 37

Sandy Spring Friends 48, Spencerville Academy 45

Severna Park 56, Northeast – AA 15

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 67, Bullis 47

South Carroll 49, Manchester Valley 41

South Hagerstown 65, North Hagerstown 55, OT

South River 67, Glen Burnie 19

St. Andrew’s 64, Holton Arms 37

St. Mary’s 72, Severn 46

St. Mary’s Ryken 71, Westlake 39

Stephen Decatur 53, Mardela 44

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 51, Holy Child 43

Suitland 68, DuVal 35

Thomas Johnson 54, Tuscarora 52

Walkersville 33, Williamsport 28

Western 58, Patterson 8

Westminster 48, Winters Mill 39

Winston Churchill 48, Quince Orchard 22

Wise 59, Parkdale 35

Wootton 58, Magruder 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.