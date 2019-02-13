Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 78, Southampton Academy 48
Atlantic Shores Christian 69, Broadwater Academy 39
Auburn 60, Bland County 37
Bishop O’Connell 69, Bishop Ireton 57
Brooke Point 56, Riverbend 47
Cape Henry Collegiate 74, Norfolk Christian 55
Carlisle 62, New Covenant 44
Carmel 57, Benedictine 53
Caroline 61, Courtland 54
Castlewood 44, Twin Springs 39
Chilhowie 59, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 32
Christchurch 65, Fork Union Prep 55
Collegiate-Richmond 42, Woodberry Forest 30
Colonial Forge 74, North Stafford 66
Culpeper 78, William Monroe 58
Deep Run 48, Patrick Henry-Ashland 35
Denbigh 73, Warwick 58
Eastern Mennonite 62, Roanoke Catholic 49
Edison 68, R.E. Lee-Staunton 58
Falls Church 56, TJ-Alexandria 35
First Colonial 69, Bayside 59
Flint Hill 53, St. John Paul the Great 47
Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 49
Frank Cox 62, Kellam 53
GW-Danville 64, Martinsville 37
George Mason 66, Madison County 46
George Wythe-Richmond 72, Clover Hill 56
George Wythe-Wytheville 80, Fort Chiswell 72
Great Bridge 53, Deep Creek 46
Green Run 73, Princess Anne 50
Hampton 93, Gloucester 42
Hampton Christian 47, StoneBridge Christian 36
Hampton Roads 58, Peninsula Catholic 39
Hargrave Military 78, Fishburne Military 25
Heritage-Newport News 69, Bethel 61
Herndon 71, Langley 54
Highland-Warrenton 81, Wakefield 49
Holston 68, Northwood 66
Holy Cross Regional 69, Covenant School 58
James Monroe 50, Eastern View 42
Kempsville 63, Salem-Va. Beach 57
Lakeland 70, King’s Fork 61
Landstown 72, Tallwood 46
Lee-Davis 78, Hermitage 68
Louisa 48, Albemarle 46
Lynnhaven 80, Salem Christian 33
Manassas Park 65, Brentsville 51
Manchester 77, Meadowbrook 51
Massaponax 55, Mountain View 36
Menchville 75, Woodside 55
Nansemond River 68, Hickory 34
Norfolk Collegiate 88, Greenbrier Christian 66
Northside 57, William Fleming 55
Oak Hill Academy 104, Va. Episcopal 39
Oscar Smith 80, Grassfield 45
Phoebus 64, Kecoughtan 55
Portsmouth Christian 59, Isle of Wight Academy 56
R.E. Lee-Staunton 51, East Rockingham 41
Richmond Christian 76, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 41
St. Christopher’s 61, St. Annes-Belfield 57
St. Michael 66, Wakefield Country Day 33
Steward School 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 55
Stuarts Draft 92, Riverheads 90, OT
T.C. Williams 48, Hayfield 38
Thomas Walker 72, Rye Cove 48
Trinity Christian School 57, Fredericksburg Christian 50
Veritas Christian Academy 62, New Community 42
Walsingham Academy 51, Norfolk Academy 47
West Potomac 63, Annandale 57
Western Branch 69, Indian River 63
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 73, Lee High 53
Alleghany 57, James River-Buchanan 24
Atlantic Shores Christian 73, Broadwater Academy 28
Banner Christian 62, Tidewater Academy 13
Bayside 51, First Colonial 48
Bethel 63, Heritage-Newport News 62, OT
Bishop Ireton 55, Bishop O’Connell 53
Brentsville 50, Manassas Park 22
Brunswick Academy 53, Kenston Forest 27
Cape Henry Collegiate 46, Norfolk Christian 41
Carlisle 64, New Covenant 44
Caroline 61, Courtland 54
Chancellor 58, Eastern View 57
Colgan 47, Gar-Field 34
Collegiate-Richmond 53, St. John Paul the Great 34
Colonial Forge 63, North Stafford 42
Covenant School 48, Chatham Hall 14
Covington 61, Bath County 45
Deep Creek 87, Great Bridge 46
Denbigh Baptist 36, Williamsburg Christian Academy 19
Eastern Montgomery 60, Craig County 34
Flint Hill 61, Episcopal 38
Fredericksburg Christian 51, Trinity Christian School 37
Graham 64, Tazewell 63
Hampton 70, Gloucester 34
Hampton Roads 58, Peninsula Catholic 39
Highland-Warrenton 76, Fairfax Home School 42
Honaker 52, Twin Valley 37
Isle of Wight Academy 47, Portsmouth Christian 10
James Madison 52, Westfield 30
Kellam 63, Frank Cox 32
Kempsville 70, Salem-Va. Beach 30
King George 66, Spotsylvania 36
King’s Fork 71, Lakeland 25
Landstown 61, Tallwood 25
Lee-Davis 55, Hermitage 43
Lord Botetourt 62, William Fleming 53
Marion 53, Richlands 49
Massaponax 68, Mountain View 56
Menchville 60, Woodside 53
Miller School 68, North Cross 28
Monacan 55, Hopewell 47
Nansemond River 45, Hickory 41
Narrows 56, Highland-Monterey 27
Patrick County 49, Magna Vista 42
Patrick Henry-Ashland 36, Deep Run 32
Paul VI 76, Holy Cross, Md. 31
Potomac 64, Freedom (Woodbridge) 51
Princess Anne 97, Green Run 32
Rye Cove 50, J.I. Burton 47
Seton School 64, Christ Chapel Academy 19
Shenandoah Valley Christian 72, St. John the Baptist 21
St. Gertrude 64, St. Margaret’s 18
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 44, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 42
Steward School 42, Nansemond-Suffolk 38
Stuart Hall 63, Fresta Valley Christian School 20
T.C. Williams 68, Annandale 50
Tandem Friends School 57, Massanutten Military 35
Trinity Episcopal 68, St. Catherine’s 40
Turner Ashby 41, Fort Defiance 33
Twin Springs 57, Castlewood 38
Va. Episcopal 47, Eastern Mennonite 33
Veritas 41, New Community 13
Virginia High 50, Lebanon 45
West Potomac 56, Hayfield 49
Western Branch 45, Indian River 41
William Monroe 47, Culpeper 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Warwick vs. Denbigh, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
