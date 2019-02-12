Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Scores

February 12, 2019 9:37 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowie 88, Parkdale 64

Cambridge/SD 73, Col. Richardson 55

Clarksburg 77, Poolesville 35

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Crisfield 79, James M. Bennett 52

Damascus 85, Albert Einstein 79

Easton 76, Kent Island 62

Frederick Douglass 67, Surrattsville 58

Gaithersburg 81, Springbrook 66

Leonardtown 74, Chopticon 53

Magruder 80, Paint Branch 66

Mardela 66, Pocomoke 62

Meade 69, North County 45

Montgomery Blair 72, Hubie Blake 64

North Dorchester 76, Saint Michaels 20

Northwood 56, Wootton 54

Oxon Hill 74, Crossland 66

Park School 43, Beth Tfiloh 41

Quince Orchard 58, John F. Kennedy 47

Walt Whitman 60, Seneca Valley 59

Walter Johnson 77, Rockville 57

Watkins Mill 58, Wheaton 47

Wicomico 77, Stephen Decatur 49

Wise 58, DuVal 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bel Air vs. North Harford, ppd. to Feb 13th.

Boonsboro vs. Clear Spring, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Catoctin vs. Francis Scott Key, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Centennial vs. Reservoir, ppd. to Feb 13th.

Harford Tech vs. Harford Christian, ccd.

Long Reach vs. Howard, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Marriotts Ridge vs. Hammond, ppd. to Feb 13th.

Rising Sun vs. Havre de Grace, ppd. to Feb 21st.

River Hill vs. Oakland Mills, ppd. to Feb 15th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Douglass 38, Surrattsville 31

Bishop McNamara 64, St. Mary’s Ryken 41

Col. Richardson 45, Cambridge/SD 17

Easton 47, Kent Island 41

Gwynn Park 76, Fairmont Heights 26

James M. Bennett 52, Crisfield 43

Mardela 45, Pocomoke 44

Maret, D.C. 67, St. Andrew’s 50

Montgomery Blair 49, Hubie Blake 41

North Dorchester 40, Saint Michaels 34

Northwood 53, Wootton 45

Paint Branch 63, Magruder 2

Poolesville 58, Clarksburg 50

Queen Annes County 65, North Caroline 24

Sherwood 53, Bethesda 45

Stephen Decatur 45, Wicomico 39

Walt Whitman 69, Seneca Valley 28

Walter Johnson 47, Rockville 45

Wise 63, DuVal 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Francis Scott Key vs. Catoctin, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Frederick Douglass vs. Baltimore Poly, ppd. to Feb 15th.

Howard vs. Long Reach, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Oakland Mills vs. River Hill, ppd. to Feb 25th.

Reservoir vs. Centennial, ppd. to Feb 18th.

South River vs. Aberdeen, ccd.

Westminster vs. Glenelg, ppd. to Feb 21st.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.