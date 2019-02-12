Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowie 88, Parkdale 64
Cambridge/SD 73, Col. Richardson 55
Clarksburg 77, Poolesville 35
Crisfield 79, James M. Bennett 52
Damascus 85, Albert Einstein 79
Easton 76, Kent Island 62
Frederick Douglass 67, Surrattsville 58
Gaithersburg 81, Springbrook 66
Leonardtown 74, Chopticon 53
Magruder 80, Paint Branch 66
Mardela 66, Pocomoke 62
Meade 69, North County 45
Montgomery Blair 72, Hubie Blake 64
North Dorchester 76, Saint Michaels 20
Northwood 56, Wootton 54
Oxon Hill 74, Crossland 66
Park School 43, Beth Tfiloh 41
Quince Orchard 58, John F. Kennedy 47
Walt Whitman 60, Seneca Valley 59
Walter Johnson 77, Rockville 57
Watkins Mill 58, Wheaton 47
Wicomico 77, Stephen Decatur 49
Wise 58, DuVal 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bel Air vs. North Harford, ppd. to Feb 13th.
Boonsboro vs. Clear Spring, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Catoctin vs. Francis Scott Key, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Centennial vs. Reservoir, ppd. to Feb 13th.
Harford Tech vs. Harford Christian, ccd.
Long Reach vs. Howard, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Marriotts Ridge vs. Hammond, ppd. to Feb 13th.
Rising Sun vs. Havre de Grace, ppd. to Feb 21st.
River Hill vs. Oakland Mills, ppd. to Feb 15th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Douglass 38, Surrattsville 31
Bishop McNamara 64, St. Mary’s Ryken 41
Col. Richardson 45, Cambridge/SD 17
Easton 47, Kent Island 41
Gwynn Park 76, Fairmont Heights 26
James M. Bennett 52, Crisfield 43
Mardela 45, Pocomoke 44
Maret, D.C. 67, St. Andrew’s 50
Montgomery Blair 49, Hubie Blake 41
North Dorchester 40, Saint Michaels 34
Northwood 53, Wootton 45
Paint Branch 63, Magruder 2
Poolesville 58, Clarksburg 50
Queen Annes County 65, North Caroline 24
Sherwood 53, Bethesda 45
Stephen Decatur 45, Wicomico 39
Walt Whitman 69, Seneca Valley 28
Walter Johnson 47, Rockville 45
Wise 63, DuVal 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Francis Scott Key vs. Catoctin, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Frederick Douglass vs. Baltimore Poly, ppd. to Feb 15th.
Howard vs. Long Reach, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Oakland Mills vs. River Hill, ppd. to Feb 25th.
Reservoir vs. Centennial, ppd. to Feb 18th.
South River vs. Aberdeen, ccd.
Westminster vs. Glenelg, ppd. to Feb 21st.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.