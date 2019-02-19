Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 91, Brunswick Academy 53
Bishop O’Connell 66, Dematha, Md. 63
Bishop Sullivan 72, Norfolk Christian 37
Cape Henry Collegiate 76, Norfolk Collegiate 67
Carlisle 50, Covenant School 43
Carmel 67, Christchurch 57
Faith Christian-Roanoke 54, United Christian Academy 47
Grove Avenue Baptist 65, Yeshivah 39
Guardian Christian 61, James River Home 52
Jefferson Forest 72, Salem 60
Lynnhaven 42, New Bridge Academy 34
National Christian Academy, Md. 93, Middleburg Academy 70
Norfolk Academy 63, Walsingham Academy 48
Oak Hill Academy 78, Liberty Heights, N.C. 46
Richmond Christian 86, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 27
St. Annes-Belfield 71, Fork Union Prep 58
St. Christopher’s 65, Woodberry Forest 42
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 83, St. John Paul the Great 63
Steward School 51, Nansemond-Suffolk 35
VHSL Class 6=
Region A=
Granby 70, Frank Cox 69, OT
Landstown 60, Kellam 48
Oscar Smith 83, First Colonial 49
Western Branch 62, Woodside 46
Region C=
First Round=
Annandale 47, Forest Park 44
Fairfax 67, Woodbridge 42
Hayfield 68, Freedom (Woodbridge) 58
T.C. Williams 64, W.T. Woodson 52
Region D=
First Round=
Battlefield 71, Chantilly 55
George Marshall 74, Osbourn Park 42
McLean 77, Oakton 66
Osbourn 61, Herndon 46
Washington-Lee 55, Westfield 55, OT
VHSL Class 5=
Region A=
Green Run 61, Princess Anne 58
Nansemond River 64, Kecoughtan 61, OT
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Lloyd Bird 56, Douglas Freeman 41
Varina 82, Prince George 58
Region C=
Potomac Falls 76, Falls Church 43
Wakefield 79, Rock Ridge 60
Quarterfinal=
Edison 52, Briar Woods 51, OT
Freedom (South Riding) 69, Stone Bridge 55
Region D=
Halifax County 86, William Fleming 78
North Stafford 55, Brooke Point 43
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 55, Albemarle 51
Potomac School 58, Massaponax 54
VHSL Class 4=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Churchland 65, Smithfield 43
Heritage-Newport News 63, Lafayette 56
King’s Fork 68, Deep Creek 63
Lake Taylor 71, Grafton 47
Region C=
Semifinal=
Loudoun Valley 49, Kettle Run 46
Riverside 50, Handley 47, OT
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
GW-Danville 86, E.C. Glass 47
Jefferson Forest 72, Salem 60
VHSL Class 3=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Norcom 69, Hopewell 47
Phoebus 68, Petersburg 49
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Culpeper 79, Manassas Park 70
Semifinal=
John Marshall 88, George Wythe-Richmond 74
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Heritage-Lynchburg 68, Rockbridge County 66
Spotswood 66, Broadway 42
Region D=
Cave Spring 70, Abingdon 53
Magna Vista 52, Staunton River 48
Northside 83, Lord Botetourt 62
VHSL Class 2=
Region B=
East Rockingham 66, Madison County 47
Strasburg 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, OT
Stuarts Draft 76, Woodstock Central 63
Region C-East=
Semifinal=
Dan River 63, Appomattox 62
Gretna 54, Buckingham County 49
Region C-West=
Semifinal=
Martinsville 59, Glenvar 39
Radford 79, Floyd County 19
VHSL Class 1=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Colonial Beach 71, Northumberland 53
Franklin 76, Lancaster 67
Rappahannock 63, King & Queen 54
Surry County 70, Washington & Lee 48
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Auburn 66, Eastern Montgomery 35
Covington 72, Bland County 68
Parry McCluer 40, Galax 31
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Eastside 82, Northwood 66
Grundy 64, Holston 49
J.I. Burton 97, Honaker 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlisle 62, Eastern Mennonite 39
East Rockingham 59, Madison County 46
Episcopal 59, Potomac School 58, OT
Flint Hill 48, Holy Child, Md. 33
Miller School 81, Holy Cross Regional 21
Nansemond-Suffolk 43, Norfolk Academy 40
Norfolk Collegiate 50, Cape Henry Collegiate 48
Roanoke Catholic 51, Covenant School 48
St. Annes-Belfield 72, St. Gertrude 56
St. Maria Goretti, Md. 52, Middleburg Academy 45
Stuart Hall 67, Temple Christian 37
VHSL Class 6=
Region A=
Kellam 51, Woodside 50, OT
Landstown 59, Bayside 39
Ocean Lakes 95, First Colonial 45
Western Branch 60, Oscar Smith 32
Region C=
First Round=
Colgan 70, Annandale 32
Hayfield 53, Forest Park 48
Lake Braddock 49, Freedom (Woodbridge) 37
West Potomac 55, South County 40
Region D=
First Round=
Chantilly 50, Patriot 39
George Marshall 67, Herndon 41
Oakton 48, Battlefield 36
South Lakes 65, Westfield 36
VHSL Class 5=
Region A=
Norview 71, Indian River 48
Princess Anne 81, Salem-Va. Beach 22
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Edison 81, Briar Woods 19
Freedom (South Riding) 56, Stone Bridge 36
TJ-Richmond 46, Potomac Falls 26
Tuscarora 64, Falls Church 38
Region D=
Potomac School 56, Mountain View 28
William Fleming 63, Albemarle 42
Quarterfinal=
Brooke Point 58, Massaponax 46
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Harrisonburg 43
VHSL Class 4=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Deep Creek 53, Woodrow Wilson 39
Jamestown 59, Lafayette 43
King’s Fork 53, Warhill 38
Lake Taylor 77, Smithfield 22
Region C=
Semifinal=
Loudoun Valley 68, James Wood 59
Millbrook 48, Woodgrove 36
VHSL Class 3=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Hopewell 71, Norcom 44
Region B=
Semifinal=
Brentsville 37, John Marshall 24
William Monroe 50, Skyline 33
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Spotswood 73, Fluvanna 48
Region D=
Lord Botetourt 55, Abingdon 46
Magna Vista 57, Cave Spring 34
VHSL Class 2=
Region B=
Page County 54, Woodstock Central 22
Strasburg 64, Luray 58
Stuarts Draft 42, George Mason 40
Region C=
Gretna 62, Chatham 51
Martinsville 50, Radford 31
Nelson County 63, Buckingham County 48
Region D=
First Round=
Central Wise 71, Marion 38
Lebanon 45, Gate City 44
Ridgeview 52, Graham 41
Virginia High 58, Union 53, OT
VHSL Class 1=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Middlesex 48, Chincoteague 39
Surry County 58, Sussex Central 26
Washington & Lee 48, Rappahannock 43
West Point 49, Franklin 26
Region B=
Appomattox Regional 62, Cumberland 50
Rappahannock County 65, Central Lunenburg 29
Riverheads 65, Stonewall Jackson 33
Region D=
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 67, Council 34
Quarterfinal=
Eastside 68, Holston 43
Grundy 53, Thomas Walker 51, OT
Honaker 51, Chilhowie 43
