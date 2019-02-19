Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 91, Brunswick Academy 53

Bishop O’Connell 66, Dematha, Md. 63

Bishop Sullivan 72, Norfolk Christian 37

Cape Henry Collegiate 76, Norfolk Collegiate 67

Carlisle 50, Covenant School 43

Carmel 67, Christchurch 57

Faith Christian-Roanoke 54, United Christian Academy 47

Grove Avenue Baptist 65, Yeshivah 39

Guardian Christian 61, James River Home 52

Jefferson Forest 72, Salem 60

Lynnhaven 42, New Bridge Academy 34

National Christian Academy, Md. 93, Middleburg Academy 70

Norfolk Academy 63, Walsingham Academy 48

Oak Hill Academy 78, Liberty Heights, N.C. 46

Richmond Christian 86, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 27

St. Annes-Belfield 71, Fork Union Prep 58

St. Christopher’s 65, Woodberry Forest 42

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 83, St. John Paul the Great 63

Steward School 51, Nansemond-Suffolk 35

VHSL Class 6=

Region A=

Granby 70, Frank Cox 69, OT

Landstown 60, Kellam 48

Oscar Smith 83, First Colonial 49

Western Branch 62, Woodside 46

Region C=

First Round=

Annandale 47, Forest Park 44

Fairfax 67, Woodbridge 42

Hayfield 68, Freedom (Woodbridge) 58

T.C. Williams 64, W.T. Woodson 52

Region D=

First Round=

Battlefield 71, Chantilly 55

George Marshall 74, Osbourn Park 42

McLean 77, Oakton 66

Osbourn 61, Herndon 46

Washington-Lee 55, Westfield 55, OT

VHSL Class 5=

Region A=

Green Run 61, Princess Anne 58

Nansemond River 64, Kecoughtan 61, OT

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Lloyd Bird 56, Douglas Freeman 41

Varina 82, Prince George 58

Region C=

Potomac Falls 76, Falls Church 43

Wakefield 79, Rock Ridge 60

Quarterfinal=

Edison 52, Briar Woods 51, OT

Freedom (South Riding) 69, Stone Bridge 55

Region D=

Halifax County 86, William Fleming 78

North Stafford 55, Brooke Point 43

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 55, Albemarle 51

Potomac School 58, Massaponax 54

VHSL Class 4=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Churchland 65, Smithfield 43

Heritage-Newport News 63, Lafayette 56

King’s Fork 68, Deep Creek 63

Lake Taylor 71, Grafton 47

Region C=

Semifinal=

Loudoun Valley 49, Kettle Run 46

Riverside 50, Handley 47, OT

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

GW-Danville 86, E.C. Glass 47

Jefferson Forest 72, Salem 60

VHSL Class 3=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Norcom 69, Hopewell 47

Phoebus 68, Petersburg 49

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Culpeper 79, Manassas Park 70

Semifinal=

John Marshall 88, George Wythe-Richmond 74

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Heritage-Lynchburg 68, Rockbridge County 66

Spotswood 66, Broadway 42

Region D=

Cave Spring 70, Abingdon 53

Magna Vista 52, Staunton River 48

Northside 83, Lord Botetourt 62

VHSL Class 2=

Region B=

East Rockingham 66, Madison County 47

Strasburg 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, OT

Stuarts Draft 76, Woodstock Central 63

Region C-East=

Semifinal=

Dan River 63, Appomattox 62

Gretna 54, Buckingham County 49

Region C-West=

Semifinal=

Martinsville 59, Glenvar 39

Radford 79, Floyd County 19

VHSL Class 1=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Colonial Beach 71, Northumberland 53

Franklin 76, Lancaster 67

Rappahannock 63, King & Queen 54

Surry County 70, Washington & Lee 48

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Auburn 66, Eastern Montgomery 35

Covington 72, Bland County 68

Parry McCluer 40, Galax 31

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Eastside 82, Northwood 66

Grundy 64, Holston 49

J.I. Burton 97, Honaker 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle 62, Eastern Mennonite 39

East Rockingham 59, Madison County 46

Episcopal 59, Potomac School 58, OT

Flint Hill 48, Holy Child, Md. 33

Miller School 81, Holy Cross Regional 21

Nansemond-Suffolk 43, Norfolk Academy 40

Norfolk Collegiate 50, Cape Henry Collegiate 48

Roanoke Catholic 51, Covenant School 48

St. Annes-Belfield 72, St. Gertrude 56

St. Maria Goretti, Md. 52, Middleburg Academy 45

Stuart Hall 67, Temple Christian 37

VHSL Class 6=

Region A=

Kellam 51, Woodside 50, OT

Landstown 59, Bayside 39

Ocean Lakes 95, First Colonial 45

Western Branch 60, Oscar Smith 32

Region C=

First Round=

Colgan 70, Annandale 32

Hayfield 53, Forest Park 48

Lake Braddock 49, Freedom (Woodbridge) 37

West Potomac 55, South County 40

Region D=

First Round=

Chantilly 50, Patriot 39

George Marshall 67, Herndon 41

Oakton 48, Battlefield 36

South Lakes 65, Westfield 36

VHSL Class 5=

Region A=

Norview 71, Indian River 48

Princess Anne 81, Salem-Va. Beach 22

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Edison 81, Briar Woods 19

Freedom (South Riding) 56, Stone Bridge 36

TJ-Richmond 46, Potomac Falls 26

Tuscarora 64, Falls Church 38

Region D=

Potomac School 56, Mountain View 28

William Fleming 63, Albemarle 42

Quarterfinal=

Brooke Point 58, Massaponax 46

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Harrisonburg 43

VHSL Class 4=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Deep Creek 53, Woodrow Wilson 39

Jamestown 59, Lafayette 43

King’s Fork 53, Warhill 38

Lake Taylor 77, Smithfield 22

Region C=

Semifinal=

Loudoun Valley 68, James Wood 59

Millbrook 48, Woodgrove 36

VHSL Class 3=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Hopewell 71, Norcom 44

Region B=

Semifinal=

Brentsville 37, John Marshall 24

William Monroe 50, Skyline 33

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Spotswood 73, Fluvanna 48

Region D=

Lord Botetourt 55, Abingdon 46

Magna Vista 57, Cave Spring 34

VHSL Class 2=

Region B=

Page County 54, Woodstock Central 22

Strasburg 64, Luray 58

Stuarts Draft 42, George Mason 40

Region C=

Gretna 62, Chatham 51

Martinsville 50, Radford 31

Nelson County 63, Buckingham County 48

Region D=

First Round=

Central Wise 71, Marion 38

Lebanon 45, Gate City 44

Ridgeview 52, Graham 41

Virginia High 58, Union 53, OT

VHSL Class 1=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Middlesex 48, Chincoteague 39

Surry County 58, Sussex Central 26

Washington & Lee 48, Rappahannock 43

West Point 49, Franklin 26

Region B=

Appomattox Regional 62, Cumberland 50

Rappahannock County 65, Central Lunenburg 29

Riverheads 65, Stonewall Jackson 33

Region D=

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 67, Council 34

Quarterfinal=

Eastside 68, Holston 43

Grundy 53, Thomas Walker 51, OT

Honaker 51, Chilhowie 43

