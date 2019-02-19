Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 71, Boonsboro 48
Benjamin Franklin High School 61, Carver Vo- Tech 39
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 66, Dematha 63
C. Milton Wright 71, Fallston 46
Centennial 71, Lansdowne 54
Col. Richardson 62, Saint Michaels 18
Crisfield 98, Mardela 78
Easton 75, Kent County 40
Elkton 72, Perryville 36
First State Military, Del. 80, Tri-State Christian 44
Frederick 67, South Hagerstown 64
Leonardtown 64, Patuxent 42
Liberty 59, Westminster 48
Maryland School for the Deaf 78, Perry Hall Christian 22
National Christian Academy 93, Middleburg Academy, Va. 70
North Caroline 57, Stephen Decatur 55
Oakdale 66, Thomas Johnson 65
Oakland Mills 80, Long Reach 46
Owings Mills 67, Manchester Valley 57
Queen Annes County 75, North Dorchester 54
Snow Hill 69, Parkside 67
South Carroll 64, Francis Scott Key 48
Washington 84, James M. Bennett 80
Westlake 69, North Point 68
Wicomico 94, Pocomoke 60
Wilde Lake 54, Glenelg 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Frankfort, W.Va. vs. Mountain Ridge, ccd.
Keyser, W.Va. vs. Bishop Walsh, ccd.
Oakland Southern vs. Moorefield, W.Va., ccd.
West Virginia School for the Deaf, W.Va. vs. Hancock, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 63, Edgewood 57
Col. Richardson 44, Saint Michaels 34
Crisfield 48, Mardela 29
Easton 74, Kent County 19
Flint Hill, Va. 48, Holy Child 33
Franklin 39, Towson 35
Frederick 59, Middletown 45
Glenelg 40, Wilde Lake 26
Hammond 58, Coppin Academy 41
Howard 61, Bel Air 31
Huntingtown 75, St. Charles 62
James M. Bennett 59, Washington 53
Manchester Valley 52, Fallston 45
Oakland Mills 67, Catonsville 47
Parkside 53, Snow Hill 5
Parkville 64, Pikesville 20
Queen Annes County 70, North Dorchester 28
St. Maria Goretti 52, Middleburg Academy, Va. 45
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 71, Bullis 65
Suitland 57, DuVal 31
Western STES 72, Lansdowne 30
Westminster 55, Liberty 53
Wicomico 75, Pocomoke 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
West Virginia School for the Deaf, W.Va. vs. Hancock, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.