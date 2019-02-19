Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 71, Boonsboro 48

Benjamin Franklin High School 61, Carver Vo- Tech 39

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 66, Dematha 63

Advertisement

C. Milton Wright 71, Fallston 46

Centennial 71, Lansdowne 54

Col. Richardson 62, Saint Michaels 18

Crisfield 98, Mardela 78

Easton 75, Kent County 40

Elkton 72, Perryville 36

First State Military, Del. 80, Tri-State Christian 44

Frederick 67, South Hagerstown 64

Leonardtown 64, Patuxent 42

Liberty 59, Westminster 48

Maryland School for the Deaf 78, Perry Hall Christian 22

National Christian Academy 93, Middleburg Academy, Va. 70

North Caroline 57, Stephen Decatur 55

Oakdale 66, Thomas Johnson 65

Oakland Mills 80, Long Reach 46

Owings Mills 67, Manchester Valley 57

Queen Annes County 75, North Dorchester 54

Snow Hill 69, Parkside 67

South Carroll 64, Francis Scott Key 48

Washington 84, James M. Bennett 80

Westlake 69, North Point 68

Wicomico 94, Pocomoke 60

Wilde Lake 54, Glenelg 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Frankfort, W.Va. vs. Mountain Ridge, ccd.

Keyser, W.Va. vs. Bishop Walsh, ccd.

Oakland Southern vs. Moorefield, W.Va., ccd.

West Virginia School for the Deaf, W.Va. vs. Hancock, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 63, Edgewood 57

Col. Richardson 44, Saint Michaels 34

Crisfield 48, Mardela 29

Easton 74, Kent County 19

Flint Hill, Va. 48, Holy Child 33

Franklin 39, Towson 35

Frederick 59, Middletown 45

Glenelg 40, Wilde Lake 26

Hammond 58, Coppin Academy 41

Howard 61, Bel Air 31

Huntingtown 75, St. Charles 62

James M. Bennett 59, Washington 53

Manchester Valley 52, Fallston 45

Oakland Mills 67, Catonsville 47

Parkside 53, Snow Hill 5

Parkville 64, Pikesville 20

Queen Annes County 70, North Dorchester 28

St. Maria Goretti 52, Middleburg Academy, Va. 45

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 71, Bullis 65

Suitland 57, DuVal 31

Western STES 72, Lansdowne 30

Westminster 55, Liberty 53

Wicomico 75, Pocomoke 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

West Virginia School for the Deaf, W.Va. vs. Hancock, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.