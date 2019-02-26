Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tuesday’s Scores

February 26, 2019 10:00 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Region B=

Championship=

Colonial Forge 56, James River-Midlothian 51

Region C=

Championship=

Lake Braddock 68, South County 56

Region D=

Championship=

Patriot 75, South Lakes 61

VHSL Class 5=

Region A=

Championship=

Maury 53, Green Run 46

VISAA=

DIVISION I=

First Round=

Cape Henry Collegiate 60, St. John Paul the Great 56

Episcopal 70, Norfolk Academy 38

St. Annes-Belfield 68, Bishop Sullivan 59

Trinity Episcopal 64, Potomac School 50

DIVISION II=

First Round=

Hargrave Military 64, Nansemond-Suffolk 57

Highland-Warrenton 73, Norfolk Collegiate 67

Norfolk Christian 53, Virginia Academy 51

Steward School 45, Christchurch 36

DIVISION III=

First Round=

Carlisle 85, Carmel 71

Portsmouth Christian 86, Amelia Academy 75

Roanoke Catholic 71, Richmond Christian 68

Wakefield School 60, Holy Cross Regional 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Region B=

Championship=

Cosby 69, James River-Midlothian 59

Region C=

Championship=

Woodbridge 65, T.C. Williams 61

Region D=

Championship=

James Madison 65, South Lakes 55

VHSL Class 5=

Region A=

Championship=

Princess Anne 82, Hampton 47

Region D=

Championship=

William Fleming 57, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46

VHSL Class 4=

Region B=

Championship=

Monacan 91, Eastern View 42

VISAA=

DIVISION I=

First Round=

Collegiate-Richmond 49, Potomac School 45

Episcopal 57, St. John Paul the Great 48

Flint Hill 52, Bishop Sullivan 44

Trinity Episcopal 78, St. Gertrude 43

DIVISION II=

First Round=

Atlantic Shores Christian 57, Covenant School 29

Isle of Wight Academy 56, Fredericksburg Christian 53, OT

Nansemond-Suffolk 43, Va. Episcopal 30

Norfolk Collegiate 47, Trinity Christian School 40

DIVISION III=

First Round=

Carlisle 66, Tandem Friends School 26

New Covenant 41, Roanoke Catholic 30

Stuart Hall 52, Eastern Mennonite 24

Veritas Christian Academy 44, Veritas 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

