Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Region B=

Championship=

Colonial Forge 56, James River-Midlothian 51

Region C=

Championship=

Lake Braddock 68, South County 56

Region D=

Championship=

Patriot 75, South Lakes 61

VHSL Class 5=

Region A=

Championship=

Maury 53, Green Run 46

VISAA=

DIVISION I=

First Round=

Cape Henry Collegiate 60, St. John Paul the Great 56

Episcopal 70, Norfolk Academy 38

St. Annes-Belfield 68, Bishop Sullivan 59

Trinity Episcopal 64, Potomac School 50

DIVISION II=

First Round=

Hargrave Military 64, Nansemond-Suffolk 57

Highland-Warrenton 73, Norfolk Collegiate 67

Norfolk Christian 53, Virginia Academy 51

Steward School 45, Christchurch 36

DIVISION III=

First Round=

Carlisle 85, Carmel 71

Portsmouth Christian 86, Amelia Academy 75

Roanoke Catholic 71, Richmond Christian 68

Wakefield School 60, Holy Cross Regional 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Region B=

Championship=

Cosby 69, James River-Midlothian 59

Region C=

Championship=

Woodbridge 65, T.C. Williams 61

Region D=

Championship=

James Madison 65, South Lakes 55

VHSL Class 5=

Region A=

Championship=

Princess Anne 82, Hampton 47

Region D=

Championship=

William Fleming 57, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46

VHSL Class 4=

Region B=

Championship=

Monacan 91, Eastern View 42

VISAA=

DIVISION I=

First Round=

Collegiate-Richmond 49, Potomac School 45

Episcopal 57, St. John Paul the Great 48

Flint Hill 52, Bishop Sullivan 44

Trinity Episcopal 78, St. Gertrude 43

DIVISION II=

First Round=

Atlantic Shores Christian 57, Covenant School 29

Isle of Wight Academy 56, Fredericksburg Christian 53, OT

Nansemond-Suffolk 43, Va. Episcopal 30

Norfolk Collegiate 47, Trinity Christian School 40

DIVISION III=

First Round=

Carlisle 66, Tandem Friends School 26

New Covenant 41, Roanoke Catholic 30

Stuart Hall 52, Eastern Mennonite 24

Veritas Christian Academy 44, Veritas 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

