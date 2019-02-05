Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

February 5, 2019 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 2B Jordany Valdespin, 1B Wilin Rosario, LHP Pat Dean and RHPs Kevin Comer and Adam Atkins on minor league contracts.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated OF Isaac Galloway for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Curtis Granderson on a minor league contract. Claimed RHP Austin Brice off waivers from Baltimore.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed C Drew Butera to a minor league contract.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Tim Melville.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed LHP/1B/OF/coach James Loney.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Rasheed Bailey. Re-signed LB Kyrie Wilson to a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL). Recalled G Adin Hill and D Dakota Mermis from Tucson.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW Turner Elson to a two-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C Auston Matthews to a five-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hershey F Nathan Walker one game.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Acquired D Zachary Brault-Guillard on loan with Olympique Lyonnais (Ligue 1-France).

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Traded D Waylon Francis to Columbus for general allocation money.

United Soccer League

MEMPHIS 901 — Signed M Adam Najem.

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — Agreed to terms with football coach Lance Leipold on a five-year contract extension.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Announced the contract of volleyball coach Christy Mooberry will not be renewed.

FORDHAM — Named Kevin Decker offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Damiere Shaw wide receivers coach and Jameson Zacharias cornerbacks coach.

MEMPHIS — Extended the contract of football coach Mike Norvell for one year through 2023.

PENN STATE-BRANDYWINE — Named Tom Greenawalt men’s soccer coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Tori Free assistant softball coach.

