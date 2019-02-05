Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 2B Jordany Valdespin, 1B Wilin Rosario, LHP Pat Dean and RHPs Kevin Comer and Adam Atkins on minor league contracts.
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated OF Isaac Galloway for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Curtis Granderson on a minor league contract. Claimed RHP Austin Brice off waivers from Baltimore.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed C Drew Butera to a minor league contract.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Tim Melville.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed LHP/1B/OF/coach James Loney.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Rasheed Bailey. Re-signed LB Kyrie Wilson to a two-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL). Recalled G Adin Hill and D Dakota Mermis from Tucson.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW Turner Elson to a two-year contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C Auston Matthews to a five-year contract extension.
AHL — Suspended Hershey F Nathan Walker one game.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MONTREAL IMPACT — Acquired D Zachary Brault-Guillard on loan with Olympique Lyonnais (Ligue 1-France).
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Traded D Waylon Francis to Columbus for general allocation money.
MEMPHIS 901 — Signed M Adam Najem.
BUFFALO — Agreed to terms with football coach Lance Leipold on a five-year contract extension.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Announced the contract of volleyball coach Christy Mooberry will not be renewed.
FORDHAM — Named Kevin Decker offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Damiere Shaw wide receivers coach and Jameson Zacharias cornerbacks coach.
MEMPHIS — Extended the contract of football coach Mike Norvell for one year through 2023.
PENN STATE-BRANDYWINE — Named Tom Greenawalt men’s soccer coach.
ST. JOHN’S — Named Tori Free assistant softball coach.
