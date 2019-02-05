Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 2B Jordany Valdespin, 1B Wilin Rosario, LHP Pat Dean and RHPs Kevin Comer and Adam Atkins on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHPs Ricardo Rodriguez and David Carpenter and LHP Chris Nunn to minor league contracts.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded RHP Jake Barrett to San Francisco for cash.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated OF Isaac Galloway for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Curtis Granderson on a minor league contract. Claimed RHP Austin Brice off waivers from Baltimore. Named Keith Johnson manager of New Orleans (PCL), Kevin Randel manager of Jacksonville (SL), Todd Pratt manager of Jupiter (FSL), Mike Jacobs manager of Clinton (MWL), Jorge Hernandez manager of Batavia (NYP), Robert Rodriguez manager of the GCL Marlins and Angel Espada manager of the DSL Marlins.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed C Drew Butera to a minor league contract.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Tim Melville.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed LHP/1B/OF/coach James Loney.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHPs Ryan Gowens and Chevis Hoover.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Connor Eller. Traded RHP Chris Pennell to Gary SouthShore (AA) for a player to be named.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed SS Omar Obregon to a contract extension. Signed C Gavin Stupienski and RHP Daniel Tolano.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed LB Tanner Vallejo off waivers from Cleveland.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Danny Etling, DB A.J. Howard, LB Calvin Munson, DL David Parry, WR Damoun Patterson, DL Trent Harris and Frank Herron and OL Cole Croston, Jake Eldrenkamp, Ryker Matthews and Dan Skipper to reserve/future contracts.

NEW YORK JETS — Released OL Spencer Long.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Rasheed Bailey. Re-signed LB Kyrie Wilson to a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Bunting to Tucson (AHL). Recalled G Adin Hill and D Dakota Mermis from Tucson.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned F Matt Iacopelli from Rockford (AHL) to Indy (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed LW Turner Elson to a two-year contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed C Auston Matthews to a five-year contract extension.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Guillaume Brisebois and G Mike DiPietro from Utica (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hershey F Nathan Walker one game.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned D Zach Frye to Orlando (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Returned D Cliff Watson to Kansas City (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed D Sean Federow.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Added G Tom Hodges as emergency backup.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Claimed F Bo Pieper off waivers from Reading.

INDY FUEL — Signed D Garrett Schmitz. Released G Ben Pulley as emergency backup.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Manny Gialedakis. Traded D Carter Struthers to Adirondack. Signed F/D Akim Aliu.

WICHITA THUNDER — Added G Kevin St. Pierre as emergency backup.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Florentin Pogba.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Acquired D Zachary Brault-Guillard on loan with Olympique Lyonnais (Ligue 1-France).

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Traded D Waylon Francis to Columbus for general allocation money.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Abdul Rwatubyaye.

United Soccer League

MEMPHIS 901 — Signed M Adam Najem.

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — Agreed to terms with football coach Lance Leipold on a five-year contract extension.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Announced the contract of volleyball coach Christy Mooberry will not be renewed.

FORDHAM — Named Kevin Decker offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Damiere Shaw wide receivers coach and Jameson Zacharias cornerbacks coach.

MEMPHIS — Extended the contract of football coach Mike Norvell for one year through 2023.

PENN STATE-BRANDYWINE — Named Tom Greenawalt men’s soccer coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Tori Free assistant softball coach.

