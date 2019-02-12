Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

February 12, 2019 5:06 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Eric Young Jr. on a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Assigned RHP A.J. Cole outright to Columbus (IL).

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Jose Lopez off waivers from Cincinnati.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHPs Henderson Alvarez, Aaron Barrett, Scott Copeland, J.J. Hoover and Ronald Pena; INF Brandon Snyder; and OF Chuck Taylor to minor league contracts.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Tyler Badamo.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Sean Johnson.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B Greg Pickett.

BASKETBALL
Women’s NBA

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed F Lynetta Kizer to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Don Shumpert coaching fellow and Rusty McKinney defensive assistant coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Spencer Long to a three-year contract. Re-signed CB Lafayette Pitts to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chris Jackson defensive assistant coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DE Vinny Curry.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed QB Trevor Harris, WR Greg Ellington, DB Anthony Orange and OL SirVincent Rogers to two-year contracts; DaVaris Daniels, LBs Jovan Santos-Knox, Don Unamba and Larry Dean to one-year contracts and WR Tevaun Smith and RB Alex Taylor.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed DB Brandon Alexander and WR Nic Demski to two-year contracts and DE Willie Jefferson to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded G Marek Mazanec to Vancouver for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Syracuse D Cameron Gaunce two games.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE — Named Chance Myers chief scout and Ally Mackay assistant general manager.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Mathias Jorgensen to a multiyear contract from Odense (Superliga-Denmark).

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed G Calle Brown and M Omar Milton Campos.

COLLEGE

HIGH POINT — Named Zach Haines men’s soccer coach.

INDIANA STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Curt Mallory on a two-year contract extension.

NEW MEXICO — Named Jesse Tupac assistant volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator.

PENN STATE — Named Scott Sidwell deputy director of athletics-external.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.