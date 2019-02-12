Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Eric Young Jr. on a minor league contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Assigned RHP A.J. Cole outright to Columbus (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Jose Lopez off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated LHP Josh Osich for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHPs Henderson Alvarez, Aaron Barrett, Scott Copeland, J.J. Hoover and Ronald Pena; INF Brandon Snyder; and OF Chuck Taylor to minor league contracts.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Tyler Badamo.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Sean Johnson.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B Greg Pickett.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined LA Clippers F/C Montrezl Harrell $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a fan.
ATLANTA DREAM — Signed F Lynetta Kizer to a training camp contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Don Shumpert coaching fellow and Rusty McKinney defensive assistant coach.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Spencer Long to a three-year contract. Re-signed CB Lafayette Pitts to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chris Jackson defensive assistant coach.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released WR Demaryius Thomas.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Announced the retirement of defensive backs coach Emmitt Thomas.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DE Vinny Curry.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Ricky Collins to a three-year contract; QB Trevor Harris, WR Greg Ellington, DB Anthony Orange and OL SirVincent Rogers to two-year contracts; DaVaris Daniels, LBs Jovan Santos-Knox, Don Unamba and Larry Dean to one-year contracts and WR Tevaun Smith and RB Alex Taylor.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed DB Brandon Alexander and WR Nic Demski to two-year contracts and DE Willie Jefferson to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Pittsburgh F Evgeni Malkin one game for high-sticking Philadelphia F Michael Raffl during a Feb. 11 game.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Patrick Brown to Charlotte (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded G Marek Mazanec to Vancouver for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.
AHL — Suspended Syracuse D Cameron Gaunce two games.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Aquired M/D Chris McCann off waivers.
MONTREAL IMPACT — Announced F Orji Okwonkwo was loaned to the team from Bologna (Italy).
NASHVILLE — Named Chance Myers chief scout and Ally Mackay assistant general manager.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Mathias Jorgensen to a multiyear contract from Odense (Superliga-Denmark).
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed G Calle Brown and M Omar Milton Campos.
HIGH POINT — Named Zach Haines men’s soccer coach.
INDIANA STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Curt Mallory on a two-year contract extension.
NEW MEXICO — Named Jesse Tupac assistant volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator.
PENN STATE — Named Scott Sidwell deputy director of athletics-external.
