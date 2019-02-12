Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Eric Young Jr. on a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Assigned RHP A.J. Cole outright to Columbus (IL).

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Jose Lopez off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated LHP Josh Osich for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHPs Henderson Alvarez, Aaron Barrett, Scott Copeland, J.J. Hoover and Ronald Pena; INF Brandon Snyder; and OF Chuck Taylor to minor league contracts.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Tyler Badamo.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Sean Johnson.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B Greg Pickett.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined LA Clippers F/C Montrezl Harrell $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a fan.

Women’s NBA

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed F Lynetta Kizer to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Don Shumpert coaching fellow and Rusty McKinney defensive assistant coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Spencer Long to a three-year contract. Re-signed CB Lafayette Pitts to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chris Jackson defensive assistant coach.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released WR Demaryius Thomas.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Announced the retirement of defensive backs coach Emmitt Thomas.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DE Vinny Curry.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Ricky Collins to a three-year contract; QB Trevor Harris, WR Greg Ellington, DB Anthony Orange and OL SirVincent Rogers to two-year contracts; DaVaris Daniels, LBs Jovan Santos-Knox, Don Unamba and Larry Dean to one-year contracts and WR Tevaun Smith and RB Alex Taylor.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed DB Brandon Alexander and WR Nic Demski to two-year contracts and DE Willie Jefferson to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Pittsburgh F Evgeni Malkin one game for high-sticking Philadelphia F Michael Raffl during a Feb. 11 game.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Patrick Brown to Charlotte (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded G Marek Mazanec to Vancouver for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Syracuse D Cameron Gaunce two games.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Aquired M/D Chris McCann off waivers.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Announced F Orji Okwonkwo was loaned to the team from Bologna (Italy).

NASHVILLE — Named Chance Myers chief scout and Ally Mackay assistant general manager.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Mathias Jorgensen to a multiyear contract from Odense (Superliga-Denmark).

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed G Calle Brown and M Omar Milton Campos.

COLLEGE

HIGH POINT — Named Zach Haines men’s soccer coach.

INDIANA STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Curt Mallory on a two-year contract extension.

NEW MEXICO — Named Jesse Tupac assistant volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator.

PENN STATE — Named Scott Sidwell deputy director of athletics-external.

