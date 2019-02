Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated INF Hanser Alberto for assignment. Claimed LHP Josh Osich off waivers from San Francisco.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHP Luke Bard to a minor league contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brent Suter on the 60-day DL. Signed 3B Mike Moustakas to a one-year contract.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Rando Moreno.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF Nolan Meadows to River City (Frontier) for a player to be named.

Frontier League

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Anthony Baleto.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Dale Burdick and RHP Shinya Toyama.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed OF Alex Santana.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Alex Poythress to Erie (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Charles Clay to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with OL Ty Sambrello on a three-year contract extension.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Declined the contract option on WR Terrance Williams.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Dom Capers senior defensive assistant.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed TE Scott Simonson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Andre Ellington.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Alex McCalister, WR Tim Wilson and DB Joe Este.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Nick Schneider from Stockton (AHL) to Kansas City (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled F Nolan Vesey from Wichita (ECHL) to Bakersfield (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Thomas McCollum to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Nick Lappin to Binghamton (AHL). Activated F Blake Coleman from injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned F Michael Dal Colle to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled F Andrew Ladd and D Thomas Hickey from Bridgeport conditioning assignments.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Mathieu Joseph to Syracuse (AHL). Recalled D Jan Rutta from Syracuse.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Derek Pratt from his professional tryout and returned him to Maine (ECHL). Recalled F Jason Salvaggio from Maine.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Joel Messner from Atlanta (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Assigned F Myles Powell to Cincinnati (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Returned G Keegan Asmundson to Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Josh Taylor as emergency backup.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed D Brandon McMartin.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Loaned D Cliff Watson to Ontario (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSh — Loaned G Adam Carlson to Milwaukee (AHL). Signed G Danny Battochio.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Added G Rob Madore as emergency backup.

WICHITA THUNDER — Traded F Taylor Cammarata to Maine. Signed D Dillon Donnelly.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Ivan Chukarov and Kevin Hart.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA GYMNASTICS — Named Li Li Leung president and CEO.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Changed titles of Peter Vermes to manager and sporting director and Brian Bliss to technical director/vice president of player personnel.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D David Diosa.

COLLEGE

ETSU — Named Giovanny Delevry assistant volleyball coach/recruiting coordinator.

