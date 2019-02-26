Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Hanley Ramirez to a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed INF Logan Forsythe to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived G Parker Jackson-Cartwright.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Dallas DE Randy Gregory indefinitely for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Advertisement

CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with G Kyle Long on a restructured contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Ross Travis to a one-year contract extension.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed the franchise tag on PK Robbie Gould.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB Larry Rose III.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Matt Finn from a professional tryout.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned Fs Michael Huntebrinker and Alex Krushelnyski to Reading (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Filip Pyrochta from Atlanta (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Sammy Blais from San Antonio (AHL) under emergency conditions.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Brampton D Mike Folkes and Newfoundland D James Melindy seven games and Orlando C Tayler Thompson one game.

READING ROYALS — Traded F Tyson Fawcett to Atlanta for cash. Released G Devin Buffalo.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American weightlifter Cheyenne Schenk accepted a six-month suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded the right of first refusal to D Saad Abdul-Salaam to Seattle for targeted allocation money.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Released D Jordan McCrary. Signed D Saad Abdul-Salaam.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Matt Lewis.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Traded M Christine Nairn to Houston for a 2019 international roster spot and 2020 third- and fourth-round draft picks.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed D Peabo Doue.

COLLEGE

EMORY & HENRY — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach David Willson.

NEBRASKA — Named Tony Tuioti defensive line coach.

WAGNER — Named Del Smith associate head football coach/defensive coordinator.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.