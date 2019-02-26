Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

February 26, 2019 10:40 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Hanley Ramirez to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced the retirement of infield coach Bobby Knoop.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed INF Logan Forsythe to a minor league contract.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with 3B Nolan Arenado on an eight-year contract.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Mikolas to a four-year contract from 2020-23.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Hendry Rodriguez.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Jacob Boston.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived G Parker Jackson-Cartwright.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Dallas DE Randy Gregory indefinitely for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with G Kyle Long on a restructured contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Ross Travis to a one-year contract extension.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed the franchise tag on PK Robbie Gould.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB Larry Rose III.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Kurtis MacDermid from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Filip Pyrochta from Atlanta (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Sammy Blais from San Antonio (AHL) under emergency conditions.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Matt Finn from a professional tryout.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned Fs Michael Huntebrinker and Alex Krushelnyski to Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Brampton D Mike Folkes and Newfoundland D James Melindy seven games and Orlando C Tayler Thompson one game.

READING ROYALS — Traded F Tyson Fawcett to Atlanta for cash. Released G Devin Buffalo.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American weightlifter Cheyenne Schenk accepted a six-month suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Signed F Dante Sealy and loaned him to North Texas (USL).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded the right of first refusal to D Saad Abdul-Salaam to Seattle for targeted allocation money.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Released D Jordan McCrary. Signed D Saad Abdul-Salaam.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Matt Lewis.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Traded M Christine Nairn to Houston for a 2019 international roster spot and 2020 third- and fourth-round draft picks.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed D Peabo Doue.

COLLEGE

EMORY & HENRY — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach David Willson.

NEBRASKA — Named Tony Tuioti defensive line coach.

OLD WESTBURY — Named Brendan Gaghan women’s assistant lacrosse coach.

WAGNER — Named Del Smith associate head football coach/defensive coordinator.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.