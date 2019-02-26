Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed INF Hanley Ramirez to a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced the retirement of infield coach Bobby Knoop.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed INF Logan Forsythe to a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with 3B Nolan Arenado on an eight-year contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Mikolas to a four-year contract from 2020-23.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released RHP Hendry Rodriguez.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Jacob Boston.
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived G Parker Jackson-Cartwright.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Dallas DE Randy Gregory indefinitely for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with G Kyle Long on a restructured contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Ross Travis to a one-year contract extension.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed the franchise tag on PK Robbie Gould.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB Larry Rose III.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Kurtis MacDermid from Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Filip Pyrochta from Atlanta (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Sammy Blais from San Antonio (AHL) under emergency conditions.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Matt Finn from a professional tryout.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned Fs Michael Huntebrinker and Alex Krushelnyski to Reading (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Brampton D Mike Folkes and Newfoundland D James Melindy seven games and Orlando C Tayler Thompson one game.
READING ROYALS — Traded F Tyson Fawcett to Atlanta for cash. Released G Devin Buffalo.
USADA — Announced American weightlifter Cheyenne Schenk accepted a six-month suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
DC UNITED — Signed F Dante Sealy and loaned him to North Texas (USL).
NEW YORK CITY FC — Traded the right of first refusal to D Saad Abdul-Salaam to Seattle for targeted allocation money.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Released D Jordan McCrary. Signed D Saad Abdul-Salaam.
|National Premier Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Matt Lewis.
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Traded M Christine Nairn to Houston for a 2019 international roster spot and 2020 third- and fourth-round draft picks.
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed D Peabo Doue.
EMORY & HENRY — Announced the resignation of men’s basketball coach David Willson.
NEBRASKA — Named Tony Tuioti defensive line coach.
OLD WESTBURY — Named Brendan Gaghan women’s assistant lacrosse coach.
WAGNER — Named Del Smith associate head football coach/defensive coordinator.
