Tuitele scores 23, Colorado beats Washington State 72-61

February 22, 2019 11:25 pm
 
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Peanut Tuitele scored a season-high 23 points on 11-of-19 shooting to help Colorado beat Washington State 72-61 on Friday night.

Quinessa Caylao-Do added 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Buffaloes (12-14, 2-13 Pac-12). Kennedy Leonard had 12 points and eight assists.

Colorado took the lead for good during a 10-2 run in the middle of the third quarter capped at 53-49. Caylao-Do’s pair of free throws early in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to seven.

Ula Motuga cut the Cougars’ deficit to 65-61 with 2:59 left in the game, but the Buffaloes closed on a 7-0 run to take the first double-digit lead of the game on the final basket.

Borislava Hristova had 16 points for the Cougars (9-17, 4-11). Chanelle Molina added 13 points and Alexys Swedlund scored 11.

