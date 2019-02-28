Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Tulsa beats Tulane 72-64

February 28, 2019
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Curran Scott had 19 points and Martins Igbanu posted 19 points and seven rebounds as Tulsa defeated Tulane 72-64 on Thursday night.

Elijah Joiner had eight rebounds for Tulsa (17-12, 7-9 American Athletic Conference). Jeriah Horne added eight rebounds.

Caleb Daniels had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Green Wave (4-23, 0-15), whose losing streak stretched to 17 games. Samir Sehic added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane improved to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. Tulsa defeated Tulane 80-57 on Feb. 14.

Tulsa matches up against East Carolina at home on Sunday. Tulane faces Temple on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

