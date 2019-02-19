Tulsa seeks revenge on Wichita State

Wichita State (12-12, 5-7) vs. Tulsa (16-10, 6-7)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State goes for the season sweep over Tulsa after winning the previous matchup in Wichita. The teams last played on Feb. 2, when the Shockers created 18 Tulsa turnovers their offense turned the ball over just 11 times en route to an 11-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Tulsa’s DaQuan Jeffries, Sterling Taplin and Curran Scott have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 45 percent of all Golden Hurricane scoring over the last five games.

MIGHTY MARKIS: Markis McDuffie has connected on 37.8 percent of the 156 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wichita State is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 12-4 when scoring at least 62.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Hurricane have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Shockers. Tulsa has 42 assists on 86 field goals (48.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Wichita State has assists on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Wichita State’s offense has turned the ball over 12.8 times per game this season, but is averaging 9.6 turnovers over its last five games.

