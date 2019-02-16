Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Turner carries Bowling Green past N. Illinois 87-67

February 16, 2019 7:18 pm
 
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Justin Turner had a career-high 34 points as Bowling Green easily beat Northern Illinois 87-67 on Saturday.

Dylan Frye had 13 points for Bowling Green (18-7, 10-2 Mid-American Conference). Antwon Lillard added 10 points and six assists. Marlon Sierra had seven rebounds for the visitors.

Levi Bradley had 18 points for the Huskies (12-14, 5-8), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Eugene German added 15 points. Lacey James had 13 points.

Bowling Green takes on Akron at home on Tuesday. Northern Illinois plays Toledo on the road next Saturday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

