Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Turner scores 16 to lead Saint Peter’s over Marist 65-59

February 22, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Davauhnte Turner had 16 points as Saint Peter’s snapped its eight-game losing streak, beating Marist 65-59 on Friday night.

KC Ndefo had 13 points for Saint Peter’s (7-20, 4-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Quinn Taylor added 10 points. Samuel Idowu had three blocks for the visitors.

Brian Parker had 19 points for the Red Foxes (12-15, 7-8), whose four-game win streak was broken. Ryan Funk added 12 points. David Knudsen had seven rebounds.

The Peacocks improve to 2-0 against the Red Foxes this season. Saint Peter’s defeated Marist 72-63 on Jan. 13. Saint Peter’s matches up against Niagara at home on Sunday. Marist plays Siena on the road on Sunday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.