The Associated Press
 
Turner scores 28 to carry St. Peter’s over Niagara 78-60

February 24, 2019 5:09 pm
 
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Davauhnte Turner had 28 points as St. Peter’s got past Niagara 78-60 on Sunday.

Samuel Idowu had 15 points and nine rebounds for St. Peter’s (8-20, 5-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. KC Ndefo added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Derrick Woods had seven rebounds for the home team.

Dominic Robb had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Purple Eagles (12-17, 5-11). James Towns added 14 points. Marvin Prochet had 11 points.

The Peacocks improved to 2-0 against the Purple Eagles this season. St. Peter’s defeated Niagara 74-72 on Jan. 22.

St. Peter’s faces Quinnipiac at home on Friday. Niagara faces Canisius on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

