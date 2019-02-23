Twins 10, Rays 5

|Tampa Bay
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rdrguez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Arrez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wndle 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Schop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Solak 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nvrreto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ne.Cruz dh
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Russell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hmilton ph
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Smlnski lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|M.Gomez lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|J.Kmmer pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C..Cron 1b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|T.Mlone pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mik.Olt pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C.Arryo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Bxton cf
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Brsseau ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Whtfeld cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Sanchez rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Astdllo c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Mstrbni ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|D.Maggi ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Krlloff rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Luc.Fox ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pearson pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schales 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|34
|10
|11
|9
|Tampa Bay
|120
|001
|010—5
|Minnesota
|403
|030
|00x—10
E_Castillo (1), Wendle (1), Solak (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 4. 2B_Meadows (1), Lowe (1), Gomez (1). HR_Buxton (1). SB_Brosseau (1), Velazquez (1). CS_Smolinski (1). SF_Brosseau (1), Astudillo (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Yarbrough L, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Faria
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Beeks
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Franco
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kolarek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cloyd
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|Stewart W, 1-0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Thorpe H, 1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Magill H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hildenberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mejia
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Vasquez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ames
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Baxendale
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Yarbrough (Cruz).
Balk_Kolarek.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:07. A_6,626
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.