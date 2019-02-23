Listen Live Sports

Twins 10, Rays 5

February 23, 2019 9:16 pm
 
Tampa Bay Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows dh 3 0 1 2 Polanco ss 3 1 0 0
Rdrguez ph 2 0 0 0 L.Arrez 2b 2 0 0 0
J.Wndle 2b 2 1 0 0 J.Schop 2b 3 0 0 0
N.Solak 2b 0 0 0 0 Nvrreto c 2 0 0 0
Br.Lowe 1b 3 0 1 1 Ne.Cruz dh 0 2 0 0
Russell 1b 2 0 0 0 Hmilton ph 2 1 0 0
Smlnski lf 2 0 1 0 Rosario lf 3 1 2 1
M.Gomez lf 2 2 1 0 J.Kmmer pr 1 1 0 0
Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 C..Cron 1b 2 2 2 0
T.Mlone pr 1 0 0 0 Mik.Olt pr 1 1 1 0
C.Arryo 3b 2 0 1 0 B.Bxton cf 2 1 2 5
Brsseau ph 0 0 0 1 Whtfeld cf 2 0 1 2
Sanchez rf 1 1 0 0 Astdllo c 2 0 1 1
Mstrbni ph 2 0 1 1 D.Maggi ss 1 0 0 0
Vlzquez ss 2 1 1 0 Krlloff rf 3 0 0 0
Luc.Fox ph 2 0 0 0 Pearson pr 1 0 0 0
N.Cuffo c 2 0 0 0 Rosales 3b 3 0 1 0
Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 Schales 3b 1 0 1 0
Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 34 10 11 9
Tampa Bay 120 001 010—5
Minnesota 403 030 00x—10

E_Castillo (1), Wendle (1), Solak (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 4. 2B_Meadows (1), Lowe (1), Gomez (1). HR_Buxton (1). SB_Brosseau (1), Velazquez (1). CS_Smolinski (1). SF_Brosseau (1), Astudillo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough L, 0-1 1-3 3 4 2 0 0
Faria 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Beeks 1 3 3 3 1 1
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Castillo 1 3 3 1 1 0
Franco 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kolarek 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cloyd 1 1 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Stewart W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 1 1
Thorpe H, 1 1 2 2 2 1 2
Magill H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Romero 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hildenberger 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mejia 1 2 1 1 0 1
Vasquez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ames 1 1 1 1 2 1
Baxendale 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Yarbrough (Cruz).

Balk_Kolarek.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:07. A_6,626

