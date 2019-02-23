Twins 10, Rays 5

Tampa Bay Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Meadows dh 3 0 1 2 Polanco ss 3 1 0 0 Rdrguez ph 2 0 0 0 L.Arrez 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Wndle 2b 2 1 0 0 J.Schop 2b 3 0 0 0 N.Solak 2b 0 0 0 0 Nvrreto c 2 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 1b 3 0 1 1 Ne.Cruz dh 0 2 0 0 Russell 1b 2 0 0 0 Hmilton ph 2 1 0 0 Smlnski lf 2 0 1 0 Rosario lf 3 1 2 1 M.Gomez lf 2 2 1 0 J.Kmmer pr 1 1 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 C..Cron 1b 2 2 2 0 T.Mlone pr 1 0 0 0 Mik.Olt pr 1 1 1 0 C.Arryo 3b 2 0 1 0 B.Bxton cf 2 1 2 5 Brsseau ph 0 0 0 1 Whtfeld cf 2 0 1 2 Sanchez rf 1 1 0 0 Astdllo c 2 0 1 1 Mstrbni ph 2 0 1 1 D.Maggi ss 1 0 0 0 Vlzquez ss 2 1 1 0 Krlloff rf 3 0 0 0 Luc.Fox ph 2 0 0 0 Pearson pr 1 0 0 0 N.Cuffo c 2 0 0 0 Rosales 3b 3 0 1 0 Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 Schales 3b 1 0 1 0 Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 34 10 11 9

Tampa Bay 120 001 010—5 Minnesota 403 030 00x—10

E_Castillo (1), Wendle (1), Solak (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 4. 2B_Meadows (1), Lowe (1), Gomez (1). HR_Buxton (1). SB_Brosseau (1), Velazquez (1). CS_Smolinski (1). SF_Brosseau (1), Astudillo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Yarbrough L, 0-1 1-3 3 4 2 0 0 Faria 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 Beeks 1 3 3 3 1 1 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2 Castillo 1 3 3 1 1 0 Franco 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kolarek 1 1 0 0 0 0 Cloyd 1 1 0 0 0 0 Minnesota Stewart W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 1 1 Thorpe H, 1 1 2 2 2 1 2 Magill H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Romero 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hildenberger 1 0 0 0 0 2 Mejia 1 2 1 1 0 1 Vasquez 1 0 0 0 1 1 Ames 1 1 1 1 2 1 Baxendale 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Yarbrough (Cruz).

Balk_Kolarek.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:07. A_6,626

