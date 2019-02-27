Twins 4, Phillies 2

Minnesota Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Ja.Cave lf 1 0 0 0 Kingery 2b 3 0 0 0 L.Raley cf 1 1 1 0 G.Petit 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Bxton cf 3 0 0 0 J.Sgura ss 3 1 2 0 B.Roker lf 1 1 1 2 A.Rmine ss 1 0 1 0 Lu.Duda 1b 1 0 0 0 McCtchn dh 2 0 2 0 Krlloff rf 1 0 1 0 D.Btera ph 0 0 0 0 T.Astin dh 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 Astdllo c 3 0 0 0 McBride 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Cesar 1b 1 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 2 1 1 1 La.Wade rf 3 1 2 0 Grullon c 1 0 0 0 Rosales 3b 2 1 1 2 Wlliams lf 3 0 1 0 N.Grdon ss 3 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 3 0 0 0 L.Arrez 2b 3 0 1 0 Altherr cf 3 0 0 0 Rdrguez rf 3 0 1 0 Totals 27 4 7 4 Totals 28 2 8 1

Minnesota 020 000 2—4 Philadelphia 100 001 0xx—2

E_Schales (1), Franco (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Raley (1), McCutchen (1), Realmuto (1). HR_Rooker (1), Rosales (1). SB_Segura (1), Romine (1). SF_Realmuto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Gonsalves 2 3 1 1 0 2 De Jong H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 Stewart H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 Thorpe W, 1-0 1 1 1 0 0 2 Baxendale 1 1 0 0 1 1 Philadelphia Suarez 2 2 2 2 1 2 Neris 1 0 0 0 2 1 Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Alvarez 1 1 0 0 0 2 Irvin L, 1-1 2 4 2 2 1 1

HBP_by_Gonsalves (Hoskins), Alvarez (Cave).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Marty Foster; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, James Hoye.

Advertisement

T_2:21 (:08 delay). A_4,535

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.