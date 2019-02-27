Listen Live Sports

Twins 4, Phillies 2

February 27, 2019 7:45 pm
 
Minnesota Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ja.Cave lf 1 0 0 0 Kingery 2b 3 0 0 0
L.Raley cf 1 1 1 0 G.Petit 2b 1 0 0 0
B.Bxton cf 3 0 0 0 J.Sgura ss 3 1 2 0
B.Roker lf 1 1 1 2 A.Rmine ss 1 0 1 0
Lu.Duda 1b 1 0 0 0 McCtchn dh 2 0 2 0
Krlloff rf 1 0 1 0 D.Btera ph 0 0 0 0
T.Astin dh 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0
Astdllo c 3 0 0 0 McBride 1b 1 0 0 0
R.Cesar 1b 1 0 0 0 Ralmuto c 2 1 1 1
La.Wade rf 3 1 2 0 Grullon c 1 0 0 0
Rosales 3b 2 1 1 2 Wlliams lf 3 0 1 0
N.Grdon ss 3 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 3 0 0 0
L.Arrez 2b 3 0 1 0 Altherr cf 3 0 0 0
Rdrguez rf 3 0 1 0
Totals 27 4 7 4 Totals 28 2 8 1
Minnesota 020 000 2—4
Philadelphia 100 001 0xx—2

E_Schales (1), Franco (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Raley (1), McCutchen (1), Realmuto (1). HR_Rooker (1), Rosales (1). SB_Segura (1), Romine (1). SF_Realmuto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gonsalves 2 3 1 1 0 2
De Jong H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2
Stewart H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 0
Thorpe W, 1-0 1 1 1 0 0 2
Baxendale 1 1 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Suarez 2 2 2 2 1 2
Neris 1 0 0 0 2 1
Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alvarez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Irvin L, 1-1 2 4 2 2 1 1

HBP_by_Gonsalves (Hoskins), Alvarez (Cave).

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Marty Foster; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:21 (:08 delay). A_4,535

