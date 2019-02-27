Twins 4, Phillies 2

|Minnesota
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ja.Cave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Raley cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|G.Petit 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Bxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Sgura ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|B.Roker lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|A.Rmine ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lu.Duda 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Krlloff rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Btera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Astin dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Astdllo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McBride 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Cesar 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ralmuto c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|La.Wade rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Grullon c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Wlliams lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|N.Grdon ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frnco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Arrez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Altherr cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Rdrguez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|27
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|28
|2
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|020
|000
|2—4
|Philadelphia
|100
|001
|0xx—2
E_Schales (1), Franco (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Minnesota 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Raley (1), McCutchen (1), Realmuto (1). HR_Rooker (1), Rosales (1). SB_Segura (1), Romine (1). SF_Realmuto (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Gonsalves
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|De Jong H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stewart H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thorpe W, 1-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Baxendale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|Suarez
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Dominguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Irvin L, 1-1
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
HBP_by_Gonsalves (Hoskins), Alvarez (Cave).
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Marty Foster; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:21 (:08 delay). A_4,535
