Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins’ Sano cut foot in celebration, out for at least a week

February 19, 2019 6:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will miss at least the first week of full-squad workouts after he cut his foot while celebrating his team winning the Dominican Winter League championship.

Sano has been wearing a walking boot to protect the wound, which is above the heel on his right foot. Sano reported to camp Sunday and the first full-squad workout was Monday.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday that Sano would wear the boot for seven to 10 days before being re-evaluated. He’ll be limited to upper-body exercises in the meantime.

Baldelli said he considers the injury a “minor issue.” He said he’s more excited about the offseason agility work and strength training Sano put in to arrive at spring training noticeably slimmer than last year .

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|27 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|27 Department of State
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy Blue Angels perform a Delta Roll

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.