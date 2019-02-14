Listen Live Sports

UC Davis wins 4th straight, beats CSU Northridge 76-59

February 14, 2019 12:04 am
 
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Joe Mooney scored 21 points as UC Davis cruised to a 76-59 victory over Cal State Northridge on Wednesday night for its fourth straight win.

UC Davis (9-14, 5-4 Big West Conference) has beaten CSUN (10-15, 4-5) in 11 consecutive games.

Mooney was 8-of-11 shooting and he collected his second career 20-point game. His last bucket was a baseline reverse layup with about four minutes left.

Stefan Gonzalez added a career-high 15 points and matched a career-best with eight rebounds. Mooney and Gonzalez each made five of the Aggies’ 12 3-pointers. TJ Shorts chipped in eight points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Terrell Gomez made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Matadors. Lamine Diane added 20 points. The pair combined to make 15 of CSUN’s 21 field goals.

The Aggies had an eight-point halftime lead, opened the second half on a 16-6 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.

