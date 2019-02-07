Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UC Irvine wins 6th straight, beats Cal State Fullerton 60-53

February 7, 2019 12:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Max Hazzard scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to help UC Irvine pull away and beat Cal State Fullerton 60-53 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.

It is the earliest an Anteaters (20-5, 8-1 Big West Conference) squad has reached the 20-win mark. It’s the best start in coach Russell Turner’s nine seasons, and the best since the 2000-01 team opened 21-3.

Hazzard was 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Jonathan Galloway added 14 points and 11 rebounds for UC Irvine.

Khalil Ahmad scored just nine of his 22 points in the second half for CSU Fullerton (9-13, 5-3), which had its five-game win streak snapped. Ahmad finished 8-of-21 shooting and missed all five of his 3-point attempts. Jackson Rowe added 10 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Titans stretched their three-point halftime lead to 26-18. A 12-3 surge, capped by Collin Welp’s 3-pointer, gave the Anteaters a 30-29 lead. CSU Fullerton tied it at 30, but Eyassu Worku answered with another 3 to spark an 11-2 run and UCI led the rest of the way. Hazzard hit consecutive 3s during the stretch.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.