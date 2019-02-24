Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UC Santa Barbara beats Cal State Fullerton 82-67

February 24, 2019 12:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Max Heidegger had 19 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Cal State Fullerton 82-67 on Saturday night.

Jaquori McLaughlin and Amadou Sow added 16 points each for the Gauchos. McLaughlin also had seven assists for the Gauchos.

Devearl Ramsey had 13 points and six rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (19-8, 8-5 Big West Conference).

Khalil Ahmad had 27 points for the Titans (13-14, 9-4), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Kyle Allman Jr. added 16 points. Jackson Rowe had 10 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Gauchos evened the season series against the Titans with the win. Cal State Fullerton defeated UC Santa Barbara 81-60 on Jan. 24. UC Santa Barbara plays Long Beach State at home on Thursday. Cal State Fullerton matches up against Cal Poly at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.