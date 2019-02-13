Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UEFA charges Man United for fan throwing beer bottle

February 13, 2019 10:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Manchester United could be punished by UEFA after a plastic beer bottle was thrown at Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel di Maria during a Champions League match at Old Trafford.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will look at a charge of “throwing of objects” on Feb. 28.

Di Maria, a former United player who was jeered by home fans at Tuesday’s game, mimicked drinking from the bottle after he picked it up from the turf.

PSG, which won the match 2-0, also faces a similar charge at the hearing, plus incidents of crowd disturbances and acts of damage.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The French club was fined already this season by UEFA for fan disturbances at a home game against Red Star Belgrade in October.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.