UEFA investigates Ramos over possibly intentional booking

February 14, 2019 12:22 pm
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA is investigating reported comments by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos that he intentionally got a yellow card to provoke a favorable Champions League ban.

Ramos risks an additional one-game sanction — for a quarterfinals first-leg game — if UEFA decides his 90th-minute foul in a 2-1 win at Ajax on Wednesday was deliberately seeking a yellow card.

UEFA says “a disciplinary investigation has been initiated.”

UEFA can impose an extra punishment on players who seek to control the timing of a one-game ban for accumulation of yellow cards to ensure it is served in a less important game.

After Madrid scored an 87th-minute winner in the round of 16 first-leg game, Ramos made a hard tackle on Ajax’s Kasper Dolberg.

His third yellow card of the competition triggers a ban for the second leg where defending champion Madrid is heavily favored to advance. Ramos would then be eligible for the quarterfinals with a clean disciplinary record.

Ramos reportedly acknowledged his intentions in a post-game interview, then retracted it in a post on Twitter .

UEFA introduced the disciplinary rule after previous incidents involving Madrid players, including Ramos, and used it to suspend Dani Carvajal for both legs of the round of 16 last season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

