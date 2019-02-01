Listen Live Sports

UIC beats Wright State 67-53

February 1, 2019 11:19 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Ottey and Tarkus Ferguson scored 17 points each and Illinois-Chicago beat Wright State 67-53 on Friday night.

The Flames (11-12, 5-5 Horizon League) took a 54-44 lead after a 10-4 run capped by Ottey’s layup with 5:54 left. Cole Gentry made back-to-back layups to cut the deficit to six for the Raiders (12-11, 6-4). Ottey answered with a dunk and Ferguson followed with a layup to push the lead back to 10.

Wright State’s Bill Wampler made a pair of free throws but the Raiders missed their final four shots from the field and UIC closed the game on a 6-0 run.

Wampler and Loudon Love scored 13 points apiece and Gentry added 10 for Wright State.

The Raiders opened the game with a 14-4 run and briefly led in the second half at 32-30. They finished the game shooting 28 percent from the field and 16 percent from 3-point range.

